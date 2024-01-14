Artur Beterbiev stops Callum Smith & opens door for Dmitry Bivol fight (Video)

By Fernando Quiles - January 14, 2024

Artur Beterbiev’s knockout streak continued when he finished Callum Smith, and now he seeks undisputed gold against Dmitry Bivol.

Artur Beterbiev

Beterbiev put his WBC, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight titles on the line against Smith this past Saturday night. Going into the fight, Smith’s lone career loss was against Canelo Alvarez. He had never been knocked out in a fight either, but that changed at the hands of Beterbiev.

Smith tried fighting his way out of danger in round seven as best he could, but the punching power of Beterbiev was simply too much. Smith was knocked down twice, and his trainer Buddy McGirt had seen enough.

RELATED: REPORT | FRANCIS NGANNOU CHANGES TRAINING CAMPS FOR ANTHONY JOSHUA BOXING MATCH

Artur Beterbiev turns attention to Dmitry Bivol

Now that he has gotten past Callum Smith, Artur Beterbiev is eyeing undisputed gold. In order to do that, he’ll need to share the ring with the current WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. With their recent victories, Beterbiev and Bivol appear to be clear for a unification showdown.

In late December, Bivol handed Lyndon Arthur a unanimous decision defeat. Bivol won the IBO light heavyweight title in the process.

Beterbiev and Bivol are both undefeated champions. Beterbiev has a record of 20-0 with all 20 of those wins coming by way of knockout. Many believe this will be a battle of power punching versus a tactician. Bivol’s promoter Eddie Hearn claimed Bivol signed his end of the deal to fight Beterbiev.

Following his victory over Smith, Beterbiev said he wants to unify the gold at 175 pounds. It appears these two are due for a showdown in Saudi Arabia unless boxing politics get in the way. If 2023 was any indication, however, then the chances of this undisputed title fight happening are pretty solid. After all, we did get Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News

Related

Francis Ngannou

REPORT | Francis Ngannou changes training camps for Anthony Joshua boxing match

Josh Evanoff - January 12, 2024
Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua
Francis Ngannou

Michael Bisping explains why Anthony Joshua deserves “a lot of respect” for accepting boxing match with Francis Ngannou: “Doesn’t really gain anything with a win”

Susan Cox - January 12, 2024

Michael Bisping is explaining why Anthony Joshua deserves ‘a lot of respect’ for accepting a boxing match with Francis Ngannou.

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal opens as large favorite for rumored Nate Diaz rematch in boxing

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2024

Jorge Masvidal has opened as a large favorite over rival Nate Diaz ahead of a potential rematch in boxing.

Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier
Boxing News

Daniel Cormier questions Francis Ngannou's underdog status against Anthony Joshua: "A guy Andy Ruiz knocked out"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Francis Ngannou will shock Anthony Joshua in their March boxing match.

Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2
Jorge Masvidal

Ariel Helwani confirms Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 is in the works for 2024

Harry Kettle - January 9, 2024

Ariel Helwani has confirmed that Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 is in the works for a possible boxing match later this year.

Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz

REPORT | Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing match targeted for February 28th

Josh Evanoff - January 8, 2024
Tony Weeks
Boxing News

Referee Tony Weeks reveals shocking reason for his early stoppage in Ortiz-Lawson fight

Cole Shelton - January 8, 2024

Tony Weeks has responded to the criticism he faced for his stoppage in the Vergil Ortiz Jr.-Fredrick Lawson boxing fight on the weekend.

Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou plans to “find out” if Anthony Joshua actually has a chin: “I've heard that he doesn't”

Susan Cox - January 8, 2024

Francis Ngannou is planning to ‘find out’ if Anthony Joshua actually has a chin.

Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou on a potential rematch with Tyson Fury: “It’s going to happen”

Susan Cox - January 8, 2024

Francis Ngannou is speaking out on a potential rematch with Tyson Fury.

Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Report | Deontay Wilder targeted to face interim WBO heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang on the ‘Joshua vs. Ngannou’ undercard

Harry Kettle - January 8, 2024

Boxing star Deontay Wilder may wind up fighting Zhilei Zhang as part of the Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou card later this year.