Artur Beterbiev stops Callum Smith & opens door for Dmitry Bivol fight (Video)

Artur Beterbiev’s knockout streak continued when he finished Callum Smith, and now he seeks undisputed gold against Dmitry Bivol.

Beterbiev put his WBC, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight titles on the line against Smith this past Saturday night. Going into the fight, Smith’s lone career loss was against Canelo Alvarez. He had never been knocked out in a fight either, but that changed at the hands of Beterbiev.

Smith tried fighting his way out of danger in round seven as best he could, but the punching power of Beterbiev was simply too much. Smith was knocked down twice, and his trainer Buddy McGirt had seen enough.

