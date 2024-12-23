Eddie Hearn scored rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury a draw, still praises judges

By Fernando Quiles - December 23, 2024

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn believes Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 was too close to call.

Eddie Hearn Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2

Usyk and Fury ran things back inside the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. Usyk scored a split decision win in his first meeting with “The Gypsy King.” The rematch was also competitive and went the distance, and this time Usyk took the unanimous decision victory.

For Hearn’s money, the fight felt razor-thin while watching in front row.

RELATED: TYSON FURY THINKS HE’S 2-0 AGAINST OLEKSANDR USYK FOLLOWING REMATCH: ‘I’LL ALWAYS BELIEVE IT ’TIL THE DAY I DIE’

Eddie Hearn Feels Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury Fought to Draw

During the DAZN broadcast post-fight, Eddie Hearn shared his belief that the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch was close enough to be considered a draw (h/t MMAFighting).

“I was just debating with Sergio [Mora], he scored it 116-112,” Hearn said on the DAZN broadcast. “I thought the fight was a draw. I actually had Fury going up into the last, I scored the last round Usyk. I thought so many close rounds and I do want to see it back.

“Frank [Warren] was right, most people in our row did have it for Tyson Fury. But one was Frank Warren, one was Bob Arum, his promoter, and Oscar De La Hoya felt the same way. I really struggled to split them. It was more of a chess match tonight. Usyk did dominate more of the second half of the fight like we said he would, but I had it very close.”

While Hearn may have not seen the fight going 116-112 in favor of Usyk, he still had praise for the official judges at ringside.

“But one thing I will say that was pleasing, all three judges had it the same way, and all three judges are high-quality judges.”

Usyk and Fury will likely move on to new opponents following their second encounter. For Usyk, he very well could meet the winner of the IBF heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker.

As for Fury, many are wondering if he and Anthony Joshua will finally share the ring. Hearn has publicly shared his belief that it’s the fight that makes the most sense at this stage.

