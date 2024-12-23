Tommy Fury goes off on Darren Till, blames him for fight cancellation: ‘He’s an idiot’

Tommy Fury Looking for ‘Much Bigger and Better Fight’ After Darren Till Plans Go Awry

In an interview with IFL TV, Tommy Fury explained why he has no regrets over ditching plans to fight Darren Till. He claims he’s looking for an even better opponent (via MMAFighting.com).

“At the end of the day, I’m a professional fighter here, and the reason why I picked Darren wasn’t to then scrap the card, it’s because Darren has not got a business brain,” Fury said. “Darren is what he is at the end of the day. I’m coming here to fight. I’ve had a year and a bit out of the ring. The last thing I want to do is have somebody lost a couple of rounds and do something stupid like take me down, or do whatever.

“I’m not interested in no circus. I know it’s Misfits, and they all love that, but I don’t want want that for my career. So at the end of the day, you got a man on the phone to betting companies or whatever saying he’s going to do this and do that. I don’t need that, to be quite honest with you. So if you want to act like that, no problem, you’ll get replaced. At the end of the day, we’re looking onto a much bigger and better fight. Darren had his chance. He’s an idiot. He blew it for his whole family, and his whole team, whatever. That’s what happens when you think you’re clever and you’re really not.”

Whether or not Fury will decide to face a traditional boxer or go after another MMA veteran remains to be seen. Fury has insisted that he wants to be taken seriously as a boxer, but many still lump him in with the likes of influencer boxers. It’ll be interesting to see if the 25-year-old can shake that reputation as we head into 2025.