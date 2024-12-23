Tommy Fury goes off on Darren Till, blames him for fight cancellation: ‘He’s an idiot’
Tommy Fury puts the blame on Darren Till for the cancellation of their planned boxing match.
Fury and Till were expected to collide at Misfits Boxing 20 in early 2025. The fight was to be contested under traditional boxing rules. Till, a former UFC title challenger, threatened to go rogue and use MMA tactics on Fury. It didn’t take long after “The Gorilla’s” comments for the fight to be axed.
While Fury has received backlash from fans and even fighters, he’s sticking to his guns and is blaming Till for the change of plans.
RELATED: DARREN TILL RIPS INTO ‘SHAMEFUL’ TOMMY FURY FOR PULLING OUT OF MISFITS BOXING MATCH: “IT’S A TERRIBLE EXCUSE”
Tommy Fury Looking for ‘Much Bigger and Better Fight’ After Darren Till Plans Go Awry
In an interview with IFL TV, Tommy Fury explained why he has no regrets over ditching plans to fight Darren Till. He claims he’s looking for an even better opponent (via MMAFighting.com).
“At the end of the day, I’m a professional fighter here, and the reason why I picked Darren wasn’t to then scrap the card, it’s because Darren has not got a business brain,” Fury said. “Darren is what he is at the end of the day. I’m coming here to fight. I’ve had a year and a bit out of the ring. The last thing I want to do is have somebody lost a couple of rounds and do something stupid like take me down, or do whatever.
“I’m not interested in no circus. I know it’s Misfits, and they all love that, but I don’t want want that for my career. So at the end of the day, you got a man on the phone to betting companies or whatever saying he’s going to do this and do that. I don’t need that, to be quite honest with you. So if you want to act like that, no problem, you’ll get replaced. At the end of the day, we’re looking onto a much bigger and better fight. Darren had his chance. He’s an idiot. He blew it for his whole family, and his whole team, whatever. That’s what happens when you think you’re clever and you’re really not.”
Whether or not Fury will decide to face a traditional boxer or go after another MMA veteran remains to be seen. Fury has insisted that he wants to be taken seriously as a boxer, but many still lump him in with the likes of influencer boxers. It’ll be interesting to see if the 25-year-old can shake that reputation as we head into 2025.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Darren Till Tommy Fury