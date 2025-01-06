Michael Bisping praises Jon Jones for ‘stroke of genius’ marketing ahead of possible Tom Aspinall fight

By Fernando Quiles - January 6, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones has played his cards right.

Jon Jones punches Stipe Miocic

It’s no secret that a heavyweight title unification clash between Jones and Tom Aspinall is the biggest fight the UFC can pull off in 2025. “Bones” has said that if he’s expected to collide with Aspinall then he will need a substantial payday. He’s also publicly shown more interest in fighting the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Ultimately, Jones’ comments on a potential fight with Aspinall may have done his bank account a world of good.

Michael Bisping Gushes Over Jon Jones’ Marketing Sense

Taking to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping expressed his belief that Jon Jones flexed his marketing and business sense with his approach to a potential showdown with Tom Aspinall.

“As we know, Jon Jones kind of shied away from fighting Tom Aspinall leading up to the Stipe [Miocic] fight, which was an absolutely stroke of genius in terms of marketing because it drove the demand through the roof, sky high, made it the fight that everybody wants to see,” Bisping said. “Well, guess what? The man is gonna get paid properly, more than likely. That’s the rumor.”

A rumor that was recently mentioned on “The Joe Rogan Experience” is that Jones is seeking $30 million to fight Aspinall, and he just might get it. That figure hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s a significant payday for a marquee UFC fighter. If “Bones” ends up accepting the fight with Aspinall, it’s safe to say that the future UFC Hall of Famer will be paid quite well whether the actual number is revealed or not.

