Anthony Joshua shuts down retirement talks following KO loss to Daniel Dubois: “We’re gonna run away?”
Anthony Joshua has spoken out after suffering a fifth-round KO loss to Daniel Dubois.
Joshua challenged Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title this past Saturday. Over 98,000 fans were in attendance at Wembley Stadium to witness the championship fight. While Joshua was a huge favorite going into this one, it was Dubois who scored the biggest win of his pro boxing career.
It’s a tough loss for Joshua, but don’t expect him to walk away from the sweet science just yet.
Anthony Joshua Isn’t Done With Boxing After KO Loss to Daniel Dubois
Speaking to reporters during the post-fight presser, Anthony Joshua made it clear that he doesn’t plan to hang up his gloves at this time.
“Probably you’re asking do I still want to continue fighting? Of course I want to continue fighting,” Joshua said. “That’s what I said is we took a shot at success and we came up short, and what does that mean now? We’re gonna run away? We’re gonna live to fight another day.”
As far as what’s next for Joshua goes, it may be a rematch with Dubois. Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has revealed that there is a rematch clause in place. Hearn expects Joshua to exercise that clause and fight Dubois again in the future.
The loss to Dubois was the fourth defeat in Joshua’s pro boxing career. While “AJ” avenged a loss to Andy Ruiz, he was defeated twice by Oleksandr Usyk. If he does indeed have a rematch with Dubois, it’ll be interesting to see if he can crack the code.
For now, Joshua will want to rest up and go back to the drawing board. The former heavyweight champion admits mistakes were made against Dubois.
