Conor McGregor addresses UFC future following Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira 2 booking
Conor McGregor hasn’t dipped a single toe inside the Octagon since June 2021, but he insists the comeback will happen.
McGregor was in attendance for the big Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois fight this past Saturday. It was a familiar sight for fans of “Mystic Mac,” as the Irishman appeared to be having the time of his life. Many are convinced that McGregor will never return to pro MMA competition.
Despite the popular opinion, McGregor holds firm in his claim that he will be putting the gloves back on.
Conor McGregor Speaks on His Fighting Future
On the DAZN broadcast of Joshua vs. Dubois, Ariel Helwani got a chance to speak with Conor McGregor briefly. During the chat, the “Notorious” one said he’ll be prepared when the time to fight again comes (via MMAJunkie)
“One thing is for sure, whenever it is and wherever it is, I will be 100 percent ready,” McGregor said. “That’s all I can focus on right now.”
McGregor then shared his reaction to Michael Chandler being booked for a November rematch with Charles Oliveira.
“It is what it is,” McGregor said. “I just take it on board and just rock on. My job is to just go to the gym, be in the gym, be in shape.”
McGregor and Chandler were expected to collide back in June. That plan went awry when the Irishman suffered a toe injury. UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed that McGregor will not return to action in 2024.
Given how long McGregor has been out of the MMA scene, it’s easy to see why many are skeptical on his return plans. Time will tell if the former two-division UFC champion will ever hear Bruce Buffer introduce his name again.
