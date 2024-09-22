Pro Fighters react after Daniel Dubois brutally KO’s Anthony Joshua

Several pro fighters took to social media after Daniel Dubois scored a brutal fifth-round knockout victory over Anthony Joshua.

Dubois (22-2) and Joshua (28-4) collided for the IBF heavyweight title earlier tonight in Wembley, in a contest scheduled for twelve rounds.

Daniel Dubois was of course returning to action for the first time since claiming the vacant IBF heavyweight title with an eighth-round TKO victory over Filip Hrgovic this past June.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua had entered tonight’s bout sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a brutal second-round knockout of former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in March of this year (see that here).

Although Dubois entered the fight with Joshua as the betting underdog, he proved the oddsmakers wrong with a brutal fifth-round knockout victory (see that here). ‘Triple D’ was able to overwhelm the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion from the opening bell, scoring his first of three knockdowns in the final seconds of the opening round. After dropping ‘AJ’ to his knees again in Round 3, Daniel Dubois ended the fight with a perfect overhand right at the 59-second mark of the fifth round.

The brutal KO sent shockwaves through the Boxing and MMA communities alike, with several pro fighters taking to ‘X’ to react to Dubois’ upset win.

The production in the U.K. Always on another level — Andre Berto (@AndreBerto) September 21, 2024

Wow Dubois going crazy Joshua looks super flat and uncoordinated — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 21, 2024

BROOOOO I LOVE BOXING #JoshuaDubois — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 21, 2024

Post-fight reactions to Daniel Dubois knocking out Anthony Joshua:

Damnnnnnnn AJ!!!! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) September 21, 2024

And my dumb ass said he would beat @francis_ngannou in mma 😂 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 21, 2024

It didn’t take much at the end. https://t.co/Y4dZzMb8uO — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 21, 2024

Is it time for Eddie Hearn to hang them up to He is like 0-10 now Hahahah cheers Eddie you have a shoulder to cry on with my self — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 21, 2024

Joshua had a great career but retirement is the best move You were a great warrior and you did a lot and made a lot of money Cheers — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 21, 2024

Question I asked last couple days was answered, ‘What is more powerful, the Will of a man who believes or the Skill of Joshua’. Will beats Skill. 🥊👊🧨 #JoshuaDubois #Wembley #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/NRY11C61uA — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 21, 2024

