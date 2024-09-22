Pro Fighters react after Daniel Dubois brutally KO’s Anthony Joshua

By Chris Taylor - September 21, 2024

Several pro fighters took to social media after Daniel Dubois scored a brutal fifth-round knockout victory over Anthony Joshua.

Daniel Dubois, KO, Anthony Joshua, Knockout, Boxing, Pros fighters, react

Dubois (22-2) and Joshua (28-4) collided for the IBF heavyweight title earlier tonight in Wembley, in a contest scheduled for twelve rounds.

Daniel Dubois was of course returning to action for the first time since claiming the vacant IBF heavyweight title with an eighth-round TKO victory over Filip Hrgovic this past June.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua had entered tonight’s bout sporting a five-fight winning streak, his most recent victory being a brutal second-round knockout of former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in March of this year (see that here).

Although Dubois entered the fight with Joshua as the betting underdog, he proved the oddsmakers wrong with a brutal fifth-round knockout victory (see that here). ‘Triple D’ was able to overwhelm the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion from the opening bell, scoring his first of three knockdowns in the final seconds of the opening round. After dropping ‘AJ’ to his knees again in Round 3, Daniel Dubois ended the fight with a perfect overhand right at the 59-second mark of the fifth round.

Daniel Dubois, KO, Anthony Joshua, Knockout, Boxing

The brutal KO sent shockwaves through the Boxing and MMA communities alike, with several pro fighters taking to ‘X’ to react to Dubois’ upset win.

Post-fight reactions to Daniel Dubois knocking out Anthony Joshua:

What was your reaction to Daniel Dubois knocking out Anthony Joshua this evening in Wembley? Share your thoughts in the comment sections on social media PENN Nation!

Related

Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua, Knockout, Boxing

WATCH | Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury's live reactions to Daniel Dubois knocking out Anthony Joshua

Chris Taylor - September 21, 2024
Daniel Dubois, KO, Anthony Joshua, Knockout, Boxing
Boxing News

Daniel Dubois KO's Anthony Joshua (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 21, 2024

Daniel Dubois successfully defended his IBF heavyweight title with a brutal fifth-round knockout over former champ Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Tommy Fury offers to fight Jake Paul in the PFL after training with Tom Aspinall: "I'll beat him in the ring and cage"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2024

Tommy Fury is willing to be Jake Paul’s first opponent in the PFL cage.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul vows to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change: “I’ll shut the f**k up!”

Cole Shelton - September 20, 2024

Jake Paul plans to end his UFC fighter pay campaign if Dana White makes one change.

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga
Canelo Alvarez

Report | Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga pulled huge numbers despite going head to head with UFC 306

Cole Shelton - September 19, 2024

Canelo Alvarez’s pay-per-view fight against Edgar Berlanga reportedly pulled huge numbers on Saturday.

Dana White and Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to footage of Jake Paul “sneaking in” to UFC 306, says ‘The Problem Child’ is not actually banned from events

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024
Oleksandr Usyk
Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk issues statement after being detained by police at airport in Poland

Cole Shelton - September 17, 2024

Boxing heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has issued a statement after he was detained by police at Krakow airport in Poland on Tuesday.

Mike Tyson
Jake Paul

Mike Tyson admits training is "a little shaky" ahead of boxing return against Jake Paul: "It's hard to walk right now"

Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024

Boxing legend Mike Tyson isn’t feeling too hot ahead of his November clash against Jake Paul.

Terence Crawford, Kendrick Lamar
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford comments on "Intentional" Kendrick Lamar mix-up during UFC 306 broadcast

Curtis Calhoun - September 16, 2024

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford was mistaken for Grammy-award-winning artist Kendrick Lamar while cage-side at UFC 306 last weekend.

Jon Jones Dana White
Ryan Garcia

Dana White reacts to footage of Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 16, 2024

Dana White had a priceless reaction to Jon Jones hanging out with Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas.