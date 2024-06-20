Devin Haney reacts to Ryan Garcia’s boxing suspension, fight being overturned to ‘No Contest’

By Curtis Calhoun - June 20, 2024

Super lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney has spoken out after his last opponent, Ryan Garcia’s one-year suspension was handed down.

Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia

The New York State Athletic Commission and Garcia’s legal team agreed to a settlement agreement after the boxer tested positive for Ostarine, a banned substance. Garcia will serve a 12-month suspension, forfeit his $1.1 million contract fight purse from the Haney fight, and a $10k state maximum fine.

Dan Rafael was the first to report the news of the NYSAC ruling.

Garcia’s majority decision win over Haney has also been overturned to a no-contest. Haney retains his titles after Garcia’s pre-event weight miss.

Devin Haney breaks silence after Ryan Garcia’s suspension

Haney has issued a statement to ESPN regarding Garcia’s suspension and the fight’s overturn.

“I want to thank the commission and the fans who stood by me during this whole process,” Haney said. “The facts are the facts and I wasn’t on an even playing field. Happy I was able to receive justice for what happened. It’s all part of my story and it’s only going to make me better. I look to enjoy this time with my family and friends and see what’s next…

“I’m a clean athlete and boxing is a brutal sport where one fight can literally change your life. I think it important for fighters to be clean and I want to become an advocate for clean athletes for my experience in this situation.”

It’s uncertain if a rematch between Haney and Garcia will immediately be booked after Garcia’s suspension is served. Haney will likely face another opponent to defend his belts in the meantime.

Before the Haney fight, Garcia defeated Oscar Duarte by knockout after suffering his first professional loss to Gervonta Davis in 2023. This is the lone no-contest on his professional boxing record, as of this writing.

As Haney plots his return to the ring, he’s temporarily putting Garcia in the rearview mirror, although a future rematch seems destined.

