Sean O’Malley shares his MMA striker ‘Mount Rushmore’ featuring two current UFC titleholders

Sean O’Malley’s ‘Mount Rushmore’ of all-time MMA strikers

In a recent appearance on the BS w/ Jake Paul podcast, O’Malley shared who he feels are the Top 4 strikers in UFC history, including himself.

Israel Adesanya

Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria

Sean O’Malley

Israel Adesanya is set to return at UFC 305 in Perth against middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis. He hasn’t fought since a loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 in September.

Adesanya has finished top strikers such as Paulo Costa and Alex Pereira during his UFC tenure. Before making the full-time transition to MMA, he was a Glory Kickboxing superstar.

Max Holloway and UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria have been linked to a potential clash for later this year. Holloway earned the BMF title at UFC 300, and Topuria knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to win the belt at UFC 298.

Holloway set the UFC record for significant strikes landed in a fight against Calvin Kattar in 2021. He’s earned back-to-back knockouts over Gaethje and The Korean Zombie in the Octagon.

Topuria is also one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, winning his first 15 professional fights. He’s knocked out Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall, and Jai Herbert during his UFC tenure.

O’Malley isn’t one to put himself below anyone else when it comes to marketability, although he feels his ‘Mount Rushmore’ of strikers adds the best competition to his sharp rise.