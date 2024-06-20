Ryan Garcia’s victory over Devin Haney overturned, ‘KingRy’ suspended for one year due to failed drug test

By Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2024

Boxing star Ryan Garcia’s victory over Devin Haney in April has been overturned.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney

‘KingRy’ and ‘The Dream’ faced off in April on DAZN pay-per-view. Despite heading into the contest as a massive underdog, it was a dominant win for Ryan Garcia on fight night. The young superstar scored three knockdowns over the previously unbeaten Haney en route to a decision victory. However, the celebration was short-lived.

Not long following the contest, it was revealed that Ryan Garcia failed a pre-fight drug test for two different substances. While the boxer’s b-sample cleared him of using nandrolone, he again tested positive for ostarine. In the months since that positive test, Garcia has claimed innocence, citing a tainted supplement.

However, tainted supplement or not, his victory over Devin Haney has been overturned. As first reported by longtime boxing journalist Dan Rafael on X, Ryan Garcia’s win has been turned into a no-contest. Furthermore, the boxer will be suspended for one year from active competition as a result of the failed test.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney overturned to no-contest due to ‘KingRy’ test failure

In addition to the suspension and no-contest, Ryan Garcia will also be forced to undergo random drug testing for the next year. However, given that the young boxing star announced his “retirement” earlier this week he probably doesn’t care. Still, Garcia will be unable to fight for a year regardless.

For Ryan Garcia, the suspension is just more bad news. Earlier this month, the boxing star was arrested for felony vandalism in California. Garcia reportedly caused thousands of dollars of damage to a California hotel and was held as a result. However, he’s since released several statements about the situation on social media.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you believe Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney should’ve been overturned?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

