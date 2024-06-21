Ikram Aliskerov sends a warning to Robert Whittaker ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia: “Unpleasantly surprise him”

By Cole Shelton - June 20, 2024

Ikram Aliskerov has sent a warning to Robert Whittaker ahead of their UFC Saudi Arabia main event fight.

Ikram Aliskerov

Aliskerov stepped up on short notice to face Whittaker after Khamzat Chimaev was forced out of the bout. Aliskerov was supposed to fight last weekend, so he delayed his fight a week to take on the former middleweight title challenger.

Although this is only Ikram Aliskerov’s third UFC fight and one he’s the betting underdog in, he has confidence he will be able to pull off the upset.

“I am not used to being the prey over there in the Octagon, I’m not used to someone hunting me. So, I am going to be the one that is going to surprise and unpleasantly surprise him by being a hunter myself and I’m going to make sure I’ll do whatever I need to do to finish the fight,” Aliskerov said at UFC Saudi Arabia media day.

If Aliskerov does finish Whittaker it would be a statement win and would put the Russian into the title picture at middleweight. Even though he would only be 3-0 in the UFC, beating a former champion and finishing one would hold a ton of weight, and Aliskerov is confident he can do just that.

Ikram Aliskerov does have finishing ability as both of his UFC wins have come by first-round knockout. In his career, he has won 11 of his 15 wins by stoppage.

Aliskerov is currently 15-1 as a pro and coming off a KO win over Warlley Alves back in October. Before that, he scored a KO win over Phil Hawes. The Russians’ lone career loss came by knockout by Khamzat Chimaev in 2019.

Robert Whittaker, meanwhile, is 25-7 and is coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa in February. The victory got him back into the win column after he dropped a TKO loss to Dricus Du Plessis.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley shares his MMA striker 'Mount Rushmore' featuring two current UFC titleholders

Curtis Calhoun - June 20, 2024
Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall is focusing on his own legacy ahead of UFC 304 title defense: "I don't need Jon Jones"

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2024

While UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall wants to fight Jon Jones, he doesn’t need to.

Michael Chandler, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Michael Chandler hints at fighting Max Holloway amidst Conor McGregor's uncertain UFC return

Curtis Calhoun - June 20, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler might entertain a clash with BMF titleholder Max Holloway before or after his expected Conor McGregor fight.

Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman admits he was "super nervous" ahead of first Jorge Masvidal showdown: "Is he gonna baptize me?"

Curtis Calhoun - June 20, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have turned the page on their once-heated rivalry in the Octagon.

Joilton Lutterbach
UFC

Joilton Lutterbach confirms he used PEDs which led to UFC Saudi Arabia withdrawal: "I actually used Juice"

Cole Shelton - June 20, 2024

Joilton Lutterbach confirms he did take performance-enhancing drugs which led to him being pulled from his UFC Saudi Arabia fight.

Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor

Team McGregor denies “rehab” claims made by Chael Sonnen

Susan Cox - June 20, 2024
Kelvin Gastelum
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum vs Daniel Rodriguez moved to middleweight following botched weight cut, 'D-Rod' is not impressed

Susan Cox - June 20, 2024

The Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez fight has been moved to middleweight following a botched weight cut.

Sergei Pavlovich going for a walk
Sergey Pavlovich

Sergei Pavlovich says he feels forgotten about ahead of return at UFC Saudi Arabia: “The facts will be in front of us later”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2024

UFC heavyweight Sergei Pavlovich admits that he feels forgotten about heading into his return this weekend.

Robert Whittaker, Ikram Aliskerov
Robert Whittaker

Israel Adesanya shares his prediction for Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia: “This is a banger”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2024

Israel Adesanya has shared his prediction for this weekend’s Robert Whittaker vs Ikram Aliskerov showdown.

Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev's team shuts down “bullsh*t” rumors that food poisoning forced him out of UFC Saudi Arabia: “As a brother I won’t share his dark times”

Harry Kettle - June 20, 2024

A member of Khamzat Chimaev’s team has shut down rumors that food poisoning forced him out of UFC Saudi Arabia.