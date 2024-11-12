Carlos Prates says he smokes up to 10 cigarettes a day after stunning UFC Vegas 100 win
UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates’ success in the Octagon is despite some of his questionable health choices outside of it.
Prates, one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC welterweight division, knocked out Neil Magny on Saturday at UFC Vegas 100. He’s unbeaten in his UFC tenure through four fights after earning a spot via Dana White’s Contender Series last year.
More than a year after scratching and clawing for a roster spot, Prates is headlining UFC cards. He’s expected to earn another top contender for his next fight after entering the welterweight Top 15.
Prates’ meteoric rise in the UFC welterweight division is despite smoking up to 10 cigarettes a day, even smoking just before heading to fight venues.
During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Prates explained the method to his madness.
“I started when I was 12, 13 years old,” Prates said. “I didn’t do nothing at school. I enjoyed going to school, but didn’t like to study…I didn’t imagine I would be a professional fighter when I was at school…I smoke maybe 8 per day, up to 10…I tried to stop one time, one week without smoking, and I gained 5 KG in a few days. Wasn’t training…I smoked before I went to the Apex because I can’t smoke there.
“Can’t smoke anything there, drink anything there, just water and what they give to you.”
Before knocking out Magny, Prates knocked out Li Jingliang, Charles Radtke, and Trevin Giles. He finished Mitch Ramirez on DWCS to secure a UFC contract.
Prates called out Jack Della Maddalena and Geoff Neal, two of the division’s top contenders, after UFC Vegas 100. He’s targeting a return at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia.
Prates’ dominance is despite some of his questionable habits outside of the Octagon. Regardless, his behavior pattern has resulted in a potential welterweight superstar.
