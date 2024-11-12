Carlos Prates says he smokes up to 10 cigarettes a day after stunning UFC Vegas 100 win

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates’ success in the Octagon is despite some of his questionable health choices outside of it.

Prates, one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC welterweight division, knocked out Neil Magny on Saturday at UFC Vegas 100. He’s unbeaten in his UFC tenure through four fights after earning a spot via Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

More than a year after scratching and clawing for a roster spot, Prates is headlining UFC cards. He’s expected to earn another top contender for his next fight after entering the welterweight Top 15.

Prates’ meteoric rise in the UFC welterweight division is despite smoking up to 10 cigarettes a day, even smoking just before heading to fight venues.