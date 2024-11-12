Carlos Prates says he smokes up to 10 cigarettes a day after stunning UFC Vegas 100 win

By Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates’ success in the Octagon is despite some of his questionable health choices outside of it.

Carlos Prates

Prates, one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC welterweight division, knocked out Neil Magny on Saturday at UFC Vegas 100. He’s unbeaten in his UFC tenure through four fights after earning a spot via Dana White’s Contender Series last year.

More than a year after scratching and clawing for a roster spot, Prates is headlining UFC cards. He’s expected to earn another top contender for his next fight after entering the welterweight Top 15.

Prates’ meteoric rise in the UFC welterweight division is despite smoking up to 10 cigarettes a day, even smoking just before heading to fight venues.

Carlos Prates smokes up to 10 cigarettes a day despite meteoric UFC rise

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Prates explained the method to his madness.

“I started when I was 12, 13 years old,” Prates said. “I didn’t do nothing at school. I enjoyed going to school, but didn’t like to study…I didn’t imagine I would be a professional fighter when I was at school…I smoke maybe 8 per day, up to 10…I tried to stop one time, one week without smoking, and I gained 5 KG in a few days. Wasn’t training…I smoked before I went to the Apex because I can’t smoke there.

“Can’t smoke anything there, drink anything there, just water and what they give to you.”

Before knocking out Magny, Prates knocked out Li Jingliang, Charles Radtke, and Trevin Giles. He finished Mitch Ramirez on DWCS to secure a UFC contract.

Prates called out Jack Della Maddalena and Geoff Neal, two of the division’s top contenders, after UFC Vegas 100. He’s targeting a return at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia.

Prates’ dominance is despite some of his questionable habits outside of the Octagon. Regardless, his behavior pattern has resulted in a potential welterweight superstar.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Prates UFC

Related

Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kamaru Usman

REPORT | Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Kamaru Usman officially in the works for UFC 310

Josh Evanoff - November 12, 2024
Edson Barboza
Steve Garcia

Edson Barboza's UFC return set for February 22 against surging featherweight

Curtis Calhoun - November 12, 2024

UFC featherweight contender and longtime lightweight mainstay Edson Barboza will return to the Octagon on February 22nd against one of the fastest-rising stars at 145lbs.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic sends violent warning to Jon Jones ahead of UFC 309: "Bring it on bitch"

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

Stipe Miocic has sent a violent warning to Jon Jones ahead of their UFC 309 heavyweight title defense.

Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler can't bring himself to watch KO loss against Charles Oliveira ahead of UFC 309

Fernando Quiles - November 12, 2024

Michael Chandler believes he was too fresh in the UFC when he dropped his first fight against Charles Oliveira.

Jon Jones
Matt Brown

UFC legend reveals crucial mistake Jon Jones made in dismissal of Tom Aspinall fight

Fernando Quiles - November 12, 2024

One former UFC fan favorite has shared where he believes Jon Jones took a wrong turn in dismissing Tom Aspinall.

Jimmy Crute

The first three bouts have been announced for February’s UFC 312 event in Sydney

Harry Kettle - November 12, 2024
Alex Pereira, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones expresses interest in relinquishing his heavyweight strap for future BMF title fight with Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - November 12, 2024

Jon Jones has revealed that he could be interested in relinquishing the UFC heavyweight title in favor of a fight against Alex Pereira.

Alexa Grasso
UFC

Photo | Former UFC champion Alexa Grasso reveals she suffered a broken leg in training

Harry Kettle - November 12, 2024

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has revealed that she suffered a broken leg in training recently.

Carlos Prates and Neil Magny
Neil Magny

What's next for Carlos Prates and Neil Magny after UFC Vegas 100?

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for the final time in 2024 for UFC Vegas 100 which saw Carlos Prates take on Neil Mgany in the main event.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 183
Eryk Anders

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 183 with Eryk Anders and Damon Jackson

Cole Shelton - November 12, 2024

The 183rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 309.