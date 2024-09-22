BJJ legend Tom DeBlass steps in as ONE Championship VP of grappling 

ONE Championship has officially appointed Tom DeBlass as Vice President of Grappling.

The third-degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and former professional MMA fighter joins Leo Vieira in this critical role as the promotion pushes submission grappling to new heights of popularity.

He is no stranger to the organization. Fans may already recognize him from his work as an analyst for submission grappling bouts on ONE’s live broadcasts.

But in his new post, the New Jersey native will take on a more vital task. His responsibilities include recruiting top-tier talent.

“ONE has the biggest martial arts reach in the world, and we are truly excited to push grappling into the mainstream even more. We believe that grappling athletes should have a world-class platform to perform on, and ONE has the ability to do that,” he wrote on Instagram.

DeBlass’s credentials speak for themselves. His competitive accolades include victories at the IBJJF No Gi World Championships — both as a brown belt and in the black belt masters division. Moreover, he won the ADCC North American Trials on three different occasions.

The 42-year-old also enjoyed a successful MMA career, competing in some of North America’s premiere outfits.

He later retired to focus on coaching at his academy, Ocean County Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, which has since become a breeding ground for elite grapplers.