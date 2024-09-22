WATCH | Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury’s live reactions to Daniel Dubois knocking out Anthony Joshua

Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury had very different reactions to Daniel Dubois knocking out Anthony Joshua.

Dubois (22-2) and Joshua (28-4) squared off in a twelve-round bout for the IBF heavyweight title earlier tonight in Wembley.

Daniel Dubois was returning to action for the first time since claiming the vacant IBF heavyweight title with an eighth-round TKO victory over Filip Hrgovic this past June.

Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua had entered tonight’s bout sporting a five-fight win streak, his most recent victory being a monstrous second-round knockout over former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in March of this year (see that here).

The highly anticipated heavyweight title fight procured quite the audience, including ringside seats held by former UFC champion Conor McGregor and former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Tonight’s ‘Dubois vs. Joshua’ matchup proved to be a one-sided affair. ‘Triple D’ was able to get the better of ‘AJ’ right from the opening round, scoring a big knockdown in the final seconds of the first frame. Dubois would score another nasty knockdown in round three and appeared to be close to putting Joshua away in the early stages of Round 4. However, the former WBA, IBF and WBO title holder was able to withstand the onslaught and appeared to have Dubois in trouble in the early stages of Round 5. That momentum change proved to be short-lived however, as moments later Daniel Dubois uncorked a right hand that put Anthony Joshua down for good (see that here).

Official Result: Daniel Dubois def. Anthony Joshua via KO at 0:59 of Round 5

Dubois’ viral KO sent shockwaves throughout the boxing universe and left many fans in the audience, including Tyson Fury, speechless.

Check out the reactions of Conor McGregor and ‘The Gypsy King’ below courtesy of @ChampRDS and @crazyclips_ on ‘X’.

Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury’s live reactions to Anthony Joshua getting knocked out 😭😭#Boxing #JoshuaDubois pic.twitter.com/u3uuRmLfcS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 21, 2024

Conor McGregor’s reaction to Daniel Dubois knocking down Anthony Joshua pic.twitter.com/ScNUVI9pSe — Crazy Clips (@crazyclips_) September 21, 2024

