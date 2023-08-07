Claressa Shields calls out Jake Paul for intergender boxing match: “Skill being displayed is mediocre”

Female boxing champion Claressa Shields is now the latest to callout Jake Paul.

‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring over the weekend against Nate Diaz. Headlining a DAZN and ESPN pay-per-view clash, it was Jake Paul’s first bout since losing to Tommy Fury in February. For his first fight back, the YouTuber-turned-boxer signed up for ten rounds, the longest bout of his career.

In the end, Jake Paul prevailed, outboxing the former UFC title challenger en route to a lopsided decision win. While some were impressed, many, including KSI ripped the YouTuber for the win. It’s safe to say the female boxing champion Claressa Shields would be in agreement, as she slammed him on X.

On social media, Claressa Shields stated that she would be down to fight Jake Paul. The Olympian hit at the influencer boxer’s skill level, stating that he looked mediocre against Nate Diaz. Regardless, the PFL women’s lightweight seems to be confident in a potential boxing match against ‘The Problem Child’.

RELATED: KSI MOCKS JAKE PAUL’S WORLD CHAMPION COMMENTS AFTER NATE DIAZ WIN: “QUITE DELUSIONAL”

Yes facts remains I’ll get @jakepaul too. The level that of skill being displayed is mediocre — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) August 6, 2023

This is far from the first time that Claressa Shields has challenged, or taken aim at Jake Paul. Since his professional boxing career started in 2020, she has repeatedly taken aim at the YouTuber. Although, he’s shown no interest in boxing the female champion, as he’s instead again called out Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

Nonetheless, it seems that Claressa Shields is on the hunt for a big fight. Earlier this year, she teased that she would return to the PFL cage in 2023. Furthermore, she’s also been going back and forth with former champion Keith Thurman over a potential intergender exhibition boxing match for charity.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Claressa Shields vs. Jake Paul?