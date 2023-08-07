Nate Diaz opens as gigantic favorite in potential MMA fight against Jake Paul

By Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023
Nate Diaz has opened as a massive betting favorite for a potential MMA fight against Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul

Diaz and Paul headlined a boxing pay-per-view on Saturday and it was ‘The Problem Child’ who got a decision win. After the fight, Paul confirmed his desire to rematch Diaz in MMA in the PFL as he wanted to prove he can beat the Stockton native under a mixed martial arts ruleset as well.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, did show some interest in a potential MMA rematch in PFL but wants it co-promoted with his promotion Real Fight Inc.

“Right now, we’re going to go home and we’re going to talk about it, and we’re going to figure out whether we want to do MMA or boxing, and then we’ll see what they want to do,” Diaz said after the event. “They said they wanted to do the PFL thing, and I think that if we want to do that, we’re going to have to co-promote and do Real Fight vs. PFL, and I’m with that. But my goal is to get a rematch in any art.” We’re going to see what happens with him, see if he really wants to do that,” Diaz added. “If not, I’ll be back in this hunting him down too. Either way is fine with me.”

RELATED: Dustin Poirier teases move up to welterweight, receives immediate callout from undefeated fighter.

Now, after talks of a potential rematch in MMA, BetOnline opened odds for Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul in MMA, and to no surprise, the Stockton native is a massive favorite.

Diaz-Paul MMA Opening Odds:

Nate Diaz -1200
Jake Paul +650

Nate Diaz opening at -1200 means you will need to bet $1200 to win $100 if you like him to win. If you like the Paul side, a $100 would win you $650 if ‘The Problem Child’ gets the win.

As of right now, a rematch between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz in MMA has not been made official, and whether or not it will is uncertain. But it shouldn’t be a surprise that Diaz is a massive favorite to win an MMA fight if it does happen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jake Paul Nate Diaz Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

KSI and Jake Paul

KSI mocks Jake Paul's world champion comments after Nate Diaz win: "Quite delusional"

Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2023
Conor McGregor

Jake Paul sounds off on Conor McGregor after the Irishman calls him a “wigger”

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023

Jake Paul is sounding off on Conor McGregor after the Irishman calls him a ‘wigger’.

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz discusses Conor McGregor's ongoing issue with USADA: “They let him do sh*t whenever he wants”

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023

Nate Diaz is discussing Conor McGregor’s ongoing issues with USADA.

Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Nate Diaz expected to “eclipse his entire career’s earnings in MMA” from Jake Paul boxing match

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023

Nate Diaz may well earn more from his boxing match against Jake Paul than he did during his entire mixed martial arts career.

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz, Paul vs. Diaz, Boxing
Jake Paul

Jake Paul explains why he didn't go for the kill after knocking down Nate Diaz in Round 5: "I didn’t want to burn out"

Chris Taylor - August 6, 2023

Jake Paul has explained why he didn’t go for the kill after knocking down Nate Diaz in Round 5 of last night’s boxing match.

Conor McGregor

Jake Paul responds after Conor McGregor calls his fight with Nate Diaz embarrassing: “I would put you in the coffin for good even as juiced up as you are”

Jeffrey Walter - August 6, 2023
Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor slams Nate Diaz for “abysmal” performance against Jake Paul: “Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round”

Jeffrey Walter - August 6, 2023

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Nate Diaz for his “abysmal” performance against Jake Paul yesterday evening.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz details injury prior to Jake Paul boxing match: "You've got to go regardless"

Fernando Quiles - August 6, 2023

Nate Diaz has revealed he entered his boxing match against Jake Paul with an injury.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Nate Diaz wants rematch with Jake Paul in MMA or boxing: "Either way is fine with me"

Fernando Quiles - August 6, 2023

Nate Diaz sees another fight with Jake Paul in his future.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz putting him in a guillotine choke during their boxing match: “He was actually choking me”

Fernando Quiles - August 6, 2023

Jake Paul has responded to Nate Diaz getting him in a guillotine choke position and celebrating as if he had won an MMA fight during their boxing match.