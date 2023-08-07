Nate Diaz opens as gigantic favorite in potential MMA fight against Jake Paul
Diaz and Paul headlined a boxing pay-per-view on Saturday and it was ‘The Problem Child’ who got a decision win. After the fight, Paul confirmed his desire to rematch Diaz in MMA in the PFL as he wanted to prove he can beat the Stockton native under a mixed martial arts ruleset as well.
Nate Diaz, meanwhile, did show some interest in a potential MMA rematch in PFL but wants it co-promoted with his promotion Real Fight Inc.
“Right now, we’re going to go home and we’re going to talk about it, and we’re going to figure out whether we want to do MMA or boxing, and then we’ll see what they want to do,” Diaz said after the event. “They said they wanted to do the PFL thing, and I think that if we want to do that, we’re going to have to co-promote and do Real Fight vs. PFL, and I’m with that. But my goal is to get a rematch in any art.” We’re going to see what happens with him, see if he really wants to do that,” Diaz added. “If not, I’ll be back in this hunting him down too. Either way is fine with me.”
RELATED: Dustin Poirier teases move up to welterweight, receives immediate callout from undefeated fighter.
Now, after talks of a potential rematch in MMA, BetOnline opened odds for Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul in MMA, and to no surprise, the Stockton native is a massive favorite.
Diaz-Paul MMA Opening Odds:
Nate Diaz -1200
Jake Paul +650
Nate Diaz opening at -1200 means you will need to bet $1200 to win $100 if you like him to win. If you like the Paul side, a $100 would win you $650 if ‘The Problem Child’ gets the win.
As of right now, a rematch between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz in MMA has not been made official, and whether or not it will is uncertain. But it shouldn’t be a surprise that Diaz is a massive favorite to win an MMA fight if it does happen.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Jake Paul Nate Diaz Professional Fighters League (PFL)