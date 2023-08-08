Jake Paul believes people will claim his MMA fight against Nate Diaz will be “rigged” after he wins

Jake Paul is confident he will be able to beat Nate Diaz in MMA after defeating him in boxing.

Paul picked up a decision victory over Diaz on Saturday in their boxing match. In the lead-up to the fight, Paul had said he would rematch Diaz in the PFL and a $10 million offer was put on the table. After his win, the YouTuber-turned-boxer doubled down on the claim saying he wanted to fight Diaz in MMA.

“It’s real. I’ve always been real about it. I want to make history by going to MMA and making it a massive event. No boxers go over to MMA. The MMA fighters go to boxing. I want to respect their sport. I grew up as an MMA fan. In the PFL SmartCage, the offer is there. If he accepts it, you’re going to see me throw elbows and kicks,” Jake Paul said to MMAJunkie after his win.

