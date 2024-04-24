Michael Bisping reacts to Devin Haney’s post-fight celebrations following Ryan Garcia loss: “That’s crazy”
UFC commentator Michael Bisping has reacted to Devin Haney celebrating following his defeat to Ryan Garcia.
Last weekend, Ryan Garcia pulled off quite the upset. He defeated Devin Haney via majority decision, but was unable to capture the belt as a result of him missing weight. Either way, it was quite the shock for many, with Haney suffering the first professional loss of his career.
Since then, many have been breaking down what went wrong for Devin. In addition, many believe there’s a good chance they’ll run it back in the future.
Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the situation, bringing attention to footage of Haney celebrating the fact he’s still technically the champion after the bout.
Bisping’s Haney thoughts
“That’s crazy. I don’t know how that feels. To be a champion of the world, to lose a fight but still have the belt. I guess it’s kind of a moral victory in some ways because he is still the champion and he’ll get a shot at redemption because you got to think, the Ryan Garcia versus Devin Haney 2, or should I say 8, they boxed six times as amateurs. They went 3-3 against each other, Garcia wins the first pro fight but he misses weight, you’ve got to think they’re going to do that again.”
Regardless of which way you look at it, you can bet Devin Haney will be hungry for revenge.
What do you make of Devin Haney and his team celebrating in the aftermath of his defeat to Ryan Garcia? Is there a good chance they’ll run it back and if so, when do you believe it will happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
