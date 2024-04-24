Michael Bisping reacts to Devin Haney’s post-fight celebrations following Ryan Garcia loss: “That’s crazy”

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has reacted to Devin Haney celebrating following his defeat to Ryan Garcia.

Last weekend, Ryan Garcia pulled off quite the upset. He defeated Devin Haney via majority decision, but was unable to capture the belt as a result of him missing weight. Either way, it was quite the shock for many, with Haney suffering the first professional loss of his career.

Since then, many have been breaking down what went wrong for Devin. In addition, many believe there’s a good chance they’ll run it back in the future.

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the situation, bringing attention to footage of Haney celebrating the fact he’s still technically the champion after the bout.