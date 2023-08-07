Jake Paul responds after Conor McGregor calls his fight with Nate Diaz embarrassing: “I would put you in the coffin for good even as juiced up as you are”

Jake Paul has responded after Conor McGregor called him a retard and labeled his boxing match with Nate Diaz as embarrassing.

Paul (7-1) squared off with Diaz (0-1) in a ten-round boxing match last night in Dallas, Texas.

The bout marked Jake’s first fight since suffering a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February of this year. Prior to that setback, ‘The Problem Child’ had gone a perfect 6-0 in boxing, which included knockout victories over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz was returning to combat sports action for the first time since scoring a submission win over Tony Ferguson eleven months ago.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz went the full ten-rounds last night at the American Airlines Center. Paul was able to drop Diaz in round five, but ‘The Stockton Slugger’ came back to make things interesting in the latter rounds.

After thirty minutes of action Paul was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

While many fans and fighters were entertained by last night’s ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ boxing match, Conor McGregor was less than impressed.

The former two-division UFC champion took to Twitter this afternoon where he slammed Jake and Nate for their performances yesterday evening.

“I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8. Out straight. I won’t even hit ur face.That was abysmal last night. Paul is a retard. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round IMO.” – McGregor wrote and later deleted.

Those comments did not go unnoticed, as Jake Paul proceeded to respond to McGregor’s criticism with the following series of tweets:

Buddy you need to get into rehab and then USADA. Until then shut the fuck up. Floyd toyed with you. Dustin chinned you up. Khabib and Nate choked you out. And I would put you in the coffin for good even as juiced up as you are. https://t.co/uYyccvulwj — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 6, 2023

Jake Paul continued to go off on Conor McGregor:

Cocaine Conor coming for me? Say no to drugs kids or you may end up in a bathroom with a woman who isn’t your wife. https://t.co/uarTfY013P — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 6, 2023

Good boy deleting your tweets Conny. Hit me once you get out of rehab or jail. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 6, 2023

