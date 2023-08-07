Jake Paul responds after Conor McGregor calls his fight with Nate Diaz embarrassing: “I would put you in the coffin for good even as juiced up as you are”

By Jeffrey Walter - August 6, 2023
Jake Paul has responded after Conor McGregor called him a retard and labeled his boxing match with Nate Diaz as embarrassing.

Conor McGregor

Paul (7-1) squared off with Diaz (0-1) in a ten-round boxing match last night in Dallas, Texas.

The bout marked Jake’s first fight since suffering a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February of this year. Prior to that setback, ‘The Problem Child’ had gone a perfect 6-0 in boxing, which included knockout victories over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz was returning to combat sports action for the first time since scoring a submission win over Tony Ferguson eleven months ago.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz went the full ten-rounds last night at the American Airlines Center. Paul was able to drop Diaz in round five, but ‘The Stockton Slugger’ came back to make things interesting in the latter rounds.

Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, Boxing, Paul vs. Diaz

After thirty minutes of action Paul was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

While many fans and fighters were entertained by last night’s ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ boxing match, Conor McGregor was less than impressed.

The former two-division UFC champion took to Twitter this afternoon where he slammed Jake and Nate for their performances yesterday evening.

“I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8. Out straight. I won’t even hit ur face.That was abysmal last night. Paul is a retard. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round IMO.” – McGregor wrote and later deleted.

Those comments did not go unnoticed, as Jake Paul proceeded to respond to McGregor’s criticism with the following series of tweets:

“Buddy you need to get into rehab and then USADA. Until then shut the fuck up. Floyd toyed with you. Dustin chinned you up. Khabib and Nate choked you out. And I would put you in the coffin for good even as juiced up as you are.”

Jake Paul continued to go off on Conor McGregor:

“Cocaine Conor coming for me? Say no to drugs kids or you may end up in a bathroom with a woman who isn’t your wife.”

“Good boy deleting your tweets Conny. Hit me once you get out of rehab or jail.”

What do you think of the latest back and forth between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Boxing News Conor McGregor Jake Paul

Related

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing

Conor McGregor slams Nate Diaz for “abysmal” performance against Jake Paul: “Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round”

Jeffrey Walter - August 6, 2023
Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz details injury prior to Jake Paul boxing match: "You've got to go regardless"

Fernando Quiles - August 6, 2023

Nate Diaz has revealed he entered his boxing match against Jake Paul with an injury.

Nick Diaz, UFC 266, Robbie Lawler
Nick Diaz

Nick Diaz not opposed to having boxing match: "I'd like to entertain something in the near future"

Fernando Quiles - August 6, 2023

Nick Diaz may dabble in the “sweet science.”

Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Nate Diaz wants rematch with Jake Paul in MMA or boxing: "Either way is fine with me"

Fernando Quiles - August 6, 2023

Nate Diaz sees another fight with Jake Paul in his future.

Nate Diaz Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reacts to Nate Diaz putting him in a guillotine choke during their boxing match: “He was actually choking me”

Fernando Quiles - August 6, 2023

Jake Paul has responded to Nate Diaz getting him in a guillotine choke position and celebrating as if he had won an MMA fight during their boxing match.

Tyron Woodley and Logan Paul

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley calls out Logan Paul

Fernando Quiles - August 6, 2023
Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Jake Paul shuts down the idea of boxing Conor McGregor: “He needs to go to rehab”

Fernando Quiles - August 6, 2023

Jake Paul has dismissed the idea of a showdown with Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Pros react after Jake Paul defeats Nate Diaz

Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz collided in the headliner of tonight’s DAZN pay-per-view event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, Boxing, Paul vs. Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul defeats Nate Diaz (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz collide in the headliner of tonight’s DAZN pay-per-view event at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

'Paul vs. Diaz' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Diaz’ results, including the highly anticipated main event between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.