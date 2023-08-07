KSI mocks Jake Paul’s world champion comments after Nate Diaz win: “Quite delusional”

By Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2023
YouTuber KSI has reacted to Jake Paul’s latest boxing win over Nate Diaz.

KSI and Jake Paul

‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Saturday night to face the former UFC title challenger. In the main event of a DAZN pay-per-view offering, Jake Paul defeated Nate Diaz by unanimous decision. Following the victory, he called out Canelo Alvarez and also offered to do a rematch with the MMA fighter in the PFL.

However, Jake Paul also turned heads by stating that he will be world champion by 2026. That comment generated a wild reaction from his longtime rival KSI, on The MMA Hour. There, ‘The Nightmare’ reacted to his foe’s win over Nate Diaz, and his comments about becoming a boxing champion.

Suffice to say, KSI isn’t a believer in Jake Paul’s world title aspirations. In the interview, he slammed the YouTuber for his win over Nate Diaz and took aim at his post-fight comments. The British star admittedly doesn’t see himself challenging for gold at any point, and he believes his rival is delusional for thinking so.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL SOUNDS OFF ON CONOR MCGREGOR AFTER THE IRISHMAN CALLS HIM A “WIGGER”

Nate Diaz Jake Paul

(via Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions)

“I feel like Jake is quite delusional,” KSI stated on The MMA Hour reacting to Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz. “He said he wants to be a world champion by 2026, but after that performance, really? I don’t know. He’s saying he wants to fight Canelo and beat Canelo, but with Jake I just don’t get it. I don’t get what he’s trying to do, or what he’s trying to create, or who he’s trying to fool.”

He continued, “The consensus has changed a little… I just feel like after that performance, it wasn’t dominating like Jake normally does.”

What do you make of these comments from KSI? Did you watch Jake Paul’s win over Nate Diaz?

