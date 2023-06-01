Claressa Shields reveals plans to return to the PFL after 2021 upset loss: “I just want to learn”

By Josh Evanoff - June 1, 2023

Female boxing champion Claressa Shields is eyeing a return to the cage.

Claressa Shields, MMA

The boxer has been out of the ring since a unanimous decision win over Savannah Marshall last October. That victory set Shields to 13-0 in her professional career and also earned her the WBO super middleweight championship. Thus, handing her all the titles in the weight class.

She’s now slated to return later this week, facing Maricela Cornejo in Detroit. That fight is a homecoming for Shields, but it might also be her last boxing match for a while. That’s if conversations with the PFL go well, as she revealed on The MMA Hour.

There, Claressa Shields discussed a potential return to the cage. While she’s known for her work in the ring, she did have a brief foray into MMA in 2021. Shields defeated Brittney Elkin by knockout that June, before suffering an upset decision loss against Abigail Montes that October. Since then, she’s been inactive.

However, that inactivity could end later this year. Shields revealed on the show that she’s in talks to return, as she badly wants to improve.

RELATED: SEAN STRICKLAND BELIEVES UFC FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION BRANDON MORENO “LIKELY” BEATS AN NFL LINEBACKER IN A FIGHT

Jon Jones, Claressa Shields

Image via @claressashields on Instagram

“I’m dangerous, whether it’s in a boxing ring or in a cage,” Claressa Shields stated on The MMA Hour. “I would like to do MMA again. We are in talks with the PFL right now, to see what the plan is. But I would like to be given the right amount of time to train and learn the craft of MMA. To have a solid team behind me.”

He continued, “I’ve just been winging it, you know… I just want to learn those arts because I’m far behind the other girls. But my boxing gives me a little lift, but if I can’t be on my feet I have to figure out something else to do. I just want to learn those arts to where I have a better chance at winning.

“I’m not afraid to do MMA, I’ve already done it. I like to win.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Claressa Shields return to the PFL?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Claressa Shields

Related

Claressa-Shields

PFL CEO Peter Murray reveals Claressa Shields to return in November

Josh Evanoff - August 4, 2022
Dana-White
Dana White

Dana White blasts Jake Paul following critical comments of Claressa Shields: "He better be careful, she might knock him out"

Adam Martin - October 29, 2021

Dana White blasted Jake Paul following his critical comments of Claressa Shields, saying “he better be careful, she might knock him out.”

Claressa-Shields
Jake Paul

Claressa Shields reacts following loss at PFL 10, responds to criticism from Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - October 29, 2021

Claressa Shields has hit back at Jake Paul’s criticism after her defeat to Abigail Montes at PFL 10 on Wednesday.

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Jake Paul

Jake Paul taunts Claressa Shields following her first career MMA loss at PFL 10

Harry Kettle - October 28, 2021

Jake Paul taunted Claressa Shields last night in the wake of her first mixed martial arts defeat at PFL 10.

Claressa-Shields
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Claressa Shields insists she is not homophobic after protesting DC Comics’ bisexual Superman

Harry Kettle - October 14, 2021

PFL star Claressa Shields has insisted she isn’t homophobic after questioning DC Comics’ decision to make Superman bisexual.

Claressa-Shields

Claressa Shields targets 2023 as year for first PFL tournament

Drake Riggs - October 1, 2021
Claressa-Shields
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Claressa Shields returns to the cage in PFL against promoter newcomer

Adam D Martin - August 12, 2021

Boxer-turned-MMA fighter Claressa Shields will make her second walk to the PFL cage later this year when she faces a promotional newcomer.

Claressa Shields, Conor McGregor
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Claressa Shields returns to the PFL cage in August

Adam D Martin - June 23, 2021

Boxer-turned-MMA fighter Claressa Shields returns to the PFL cage in August when she competes for the second time in mixed martial arts.

Kayla-Harrison-Claressa-Shields
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison talks Claressa Shields MMA debut, 'this is not boxing'

Drake Riggs - June 17, 2021

Claressa Shields is officially an MMA fighter following a successful PFL 4 debut against Brittney Elkin this past Thursday.

Claressa Shields, Conor McGregor
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Claressa Shields says she wants to be the Bo Jackson of MMA and boxing: "I believe I am the greatest woman of all time"

Adam D Martin - June 17, 2021

PFL star Claressa Shields says she wants to be the Bo Jackson of MMA and boxing, saying that “I believe I am the greatest woman of all time.”