Devin Haney calls for a rematch against Ryan Garcia: “Give the fans a FAIR fight”

By Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2024

Devin Haney wants another shot at Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney

‘The Dream’ returned to the ring on Saturday night to face his longtime rival, ‘KingRy’. The two young boxers faced off on six occasions in the amateurs, splitting the series at three victories apiece. They were supposed to clash as professionals last weekend, with WBC super lightweight gold on the lane. However, after Ryan Garcia missed weight, his bout with Devin Haney was turned into a non-title affair.

However, it didn’t really matter. After a slow start, Ryan Garcia knocked down Devin Haney in round seven. He got very close to stopping the champion that round but was unable to score the finish. However, Garcia would floor Haney two more times en route to a majority decision victory on Saturday night.

With the victory, Ryan Garcia had proved all of his doubters wrong. However, there was still the issue of missing weight. During fight week, ‘KingRy’ paid $1.5 million to Devin Haney for the brutal miss, but it seems that the champion wants more than just money. After his loss on Saturday, he wants a rematch.

Boxing star Devin Haney calls for a rematch with Ryan Garcia after upset loss

Devin Haney took to Instagram earlier today, with a lengthy statement about his defeat. There, the WBC super lightweight champion called for his rival to give him a rematch, and make weight this time. ‘The Dream’ added that he plans to take some time off, but wants Ryan Garcia again in the future.

“First off I wanna say. Alhamdulillah Allah is the perfect planner and I trust his plan no matter what.” Devin Haney’s statement read. “I came up short but this boxing, and if anyone knows me they know that I am a true competitor, and always wanted to test my skills against the best fighters in the world. Ryan, despite the circumstances was victorious that night and that’s fine.”

He continued, “I do feel like weight played a role in it but only Allah knows. I would love to run it back and give the fans a FAIR fight within an agreed weight. With that being said.. I am currently enjoying time with my family & friends as well as making up my days of Ramadan. Thank you to all my supporters & everyone involved in making this event happen. After I finish making up my days of Ramadan I will tell you guys what’s next!”

For what it’s worth, it’s highly unlikely that Devin Haney will fight Ryan Garcia again next. There is no rematch clause to force the bout to happen, and ‘KingRy’ has instead shown interest in fighting UFC champion Sean O’Malley and Gervonta Davis next.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia 2?

Devin Haney Ryan Garcia

