Cory Sandhagen slams Henry Cejudo after UFC Nashville comments: “You’re one or two fights behind now”

Fresh off his win, UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen has slammed Henry Cejudo.

‘The Sandman’ returned to the cage over the weekend in the main event of UFC Nashville. Originally slated to face Umar Nurmagomedov, Rob Font instead took the fight on short notice. In the makeshift main event, Cory Sandhagen dominated using his wrestling to secure a lopsided decision win.

However, many, including UFC president Dana White, weren’t fans of the contest. It’s safe to say that Henry Cejudo would agree with that idea, as he slammed Cory Sandhagen following the win. ‘Triple C’ stated that the contest would also allow for him to return to the title picture due to the disappointing performance.

However, Cory Sandhagen doesn’t agree. On The MMA Hour, the bantamweight contender responded to Henry Cejudo. There he noted that the former champion just lost in a title bid against Aljamain Sterling in May. While ‘The Sandman’ is expected to be out of action for a while due to injury, he still believes ‘Triple C’ is behind him in the title picture.

“I don’t know man,” Cory Sandhagen responded when asked about Henry Cejudo’s comments following his win at UFC Nashville. “I kinda figured everyone else would make their arguments for fighting for the belt next, I kinda figured they would attack the situation but the situation is what it is, I did my best. Like I said, I 50-45’d one of the best guys in the world. On two and a half weeks’ notice, I had to change my entire strategy, not a guy at all I was getting ready for.”

He continued, “Henry can say what he wants, but he was granted a golden gift by even getting the title shot initially anyways. He lost. So, you’re one or two fights behind now. I’m out for a little bit so lucky for those guys. But, I anticipate when I come back I will be the next guy to fight for the title.”

