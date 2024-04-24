Terence Crawford comeback fight set for August, ‘Bud’ to target title in fourth weight class

By Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2024

Former unified welterweight champion Terence Crawford will be returning to the boxing ring in August.

Terence Crawford

The man known as ‘Bud’ has become one of boxing’s biggest stars. A former unified light welterweight champion, Terence Crawford moved up in weight in 2018. Over the next five years, he would dominate, and earn all the titles there as well. Last July, Crawford made history in a long-awaited clash against Errol Spence Jr.

On Showtime pay-per-view, Terence Crawford dominated ‘The Truth’. He knocked Spence Jr. down three times, eventually scoring a ninth-round stoppage. With the victory, Crawford made history as the first-ever male boxer to become a unified champion in two different weight classes. While there were talks of a rematch between the two, a second meeting was never signed. There was also talk of ‘Bud’ jumping three weight classes, to meet Canelo Alvarez, but that fight too never came to fruition.

Nearly a year removed from his last victory, Terence Crawford has his next fight signed. Earlier today, it was announced that ‘Bud’ will be returning to the ring on August 3rd in Los Angeles. In the main event of a Saudi-promoted event, Crawford will be moving up to challenge WBA super welterweight champion Israil Madrimov.

Boxing star Terence Crawford set to return to the ring on August 3rd in Los Angeles

‘The Dream’ is the more unknown fighter entering this matchup, but he’s the real deal. Holding a 10-0-1 professional record, Madrimov won WBA super-welterweight gold with a knockout win over Magomed Kurbanov in March. Just a month removed from that victory, he’s signed a deal to return to the ring against Terence Crawford.

Along with the announcement of Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov, several undercard bouts were announced. Those bouts include Vergil Ortiz vs. Tim Tszyu, Isaac Cruz vs. Jose Valenzuela, and David Morrell vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic. The card will also feature the return of former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr., who will face Jarrell Miller.

As of now, there are still a lot of details lacking about the event. However, Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov is expected to be on DAZN pay-per-view, which has been the case with previous Saudi-promoted events. However, this will be the first event promoted by Turki Alalshikh that will take place in the United States.

What do you make of this boxing announcement? Are you excited for Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov? Who do you have winning that title bout?

