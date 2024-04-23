Ryan Garcia reveals mind-boggling eight-figure payday for Devin Haney boxing match

By Josh Evanoff - April 23, 2024

Ryan Garcia is expecting to make upwards of $50 million for his boxing match against Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia

‘KingRy’ returned to the boxing ring over the weekend on DAZN pay-per-view. In his return, Garcia faced his longtime rival Devin Haney, whom he faced six times as an amateur. Despite the two splitting their amateur series at three wins each, it was ‘The Dream’ who entered the ring a gigantic betting favorite.

That was partially due to Ryan Garcia admittedly acting crazy pre-fight. That led to some wild betting odds, that ‘KingRy’ himself capitalized on. He put millions on himself to win, and that wound up being the correct decision. Garcia scored three knockdowns across 12 rounds and claimed a majority decision victory.

Earlier today, Ryan Garcia discussed his return to the boxing ring in an interview with Patrick Bet-David. There, ‘KingRy’ alleged that he would make between $30 million and $50 million for his victory over Devin Haney. That includes his purse, the money he won betting on himself, his cut of the gate, and also his cut of the pay-per-view.

RELATED: RYAN GARCIA CONFIRMS PRE-FIGHT ANTICS WERE FAKED FOR DEVIN HANEY BOXING MATCH: “I WASN’T GOING TO BUDGE FOR ANYBODY”

Boxing star Ryan Garcia reveals massive payday for win over Devin Haney

In the interview, Ryan Garcia also admitted that the pay-per-view and ticket numbers are still being tallied. Depending on how things go, that will massively impact the overall figures that he will make from the bout. However, according to Oscar De La Hoya, Garcia’s return against Devin Haney did well on DAZN.

“I don’t know [if my antics helped the fight overall] but I think it brought more eyes to it.” Ryan Garcia stated in his recent appearance on the PBD Podcast. “[It brought] the casual fans. I don’t know about the pay-per-view or tickets but we’re going to find out real soon. I’m projected to make around thirty to fifty million from the fight.”

He continued, “No [they haven’t released the pay-per-view numbers yet]. But Oscar said that they are very good. Very good, yeah.”

While Ryan Garcia’s fight with Devin Haney was a lucrative one, he still has bigger fights on the horizon. Since his return to the boxing ring on Saturday, the star has called for many bouts including a rematch with Gervonta Davis, as well as a clash with UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

What do you make of these comments from the boxing superstar? Did you catch Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia over the weekend?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Boxing News Devin Haney Ryan Garcia

