Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya continue beef ahead of Jaime Munguia title fight: “I don’t want him in my life”

By Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024

There is no love lost between Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya.

Alvarez, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion, was once in a partnership with De La Hoya, an International Boxing Hall of Famer. Things quickly deteriorated between the two sides, leading to a nasty split. Canelo is currently signed to Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions promotion, but he had fights under Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

On May 4th, the Mexican superstar puts his gold at stake against Tijuana’s Jaime Munguia, who just so happens to be promoted by De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions.

Canelo Alvarez & Oscar De La Hoya rekindle beef

Speaking to BoxingScene.com, Canelo Alvarez made it clear that he wants nothing to do with Oscar De La Hoya despite ties to the promotion for the fight with Jaime Munguia.

“I’m not interested in being a friend to him. I’m good where I am,” Alvarez told BoxingScene. “I have nothing to do with him. I wish all the best for him, and that’s it. But I don’t want him in my life. I don’t want him near me or close to me. I don’t want those kinds of vibes in my life.”

De La Hoya fired back at the champ, for his “personal” attacks.

“The only thing [Alvarez has] against me is my personal life,” De La Hoya told BoxingScene. “You want to keep kicking a man while he is down, at the time?

“I never talk s*** about [Alvarez] in his personal life. I keep it to boxing,” said De La Hoya. “That’s what I know. I have every right to criticize because I have been there as a 10-time world champion in six divisions. I know what’s going on inside the ring. If he wants to attack me in my personal life, then shame on him.”

Canelo Alvarez Oscar De La Hoya

