Mark Hunt explodes at ‘b*tch’ Dana White after Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses revealed

By Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024

Mark Hunt thinks the recently disclosed Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney boxing purses show UFC president Dana White is financially low-balling fighters.

Mark Hunt, Dana White

Garcia stunningly defeated Haney last weekend in their highly-anticipated boxing match. After the fight, their purses were revealed, with Garcia making $50 million and Haney earning $35 million.

Hunt, who has harshly criticized White and the UFC regarding fighter pay, used the Garcia/Haney purses as an opportunity to prove his points.

Mark Hunt attacks Dana White in latest social media barrage

In a recent tweet, Hunt threw heavy shots at his former UFC boss.

“This is why u will be fired u bitch [Dana White] there has never been one mma fighter to make this kind of money for a fight filthy degenerate swine may8 th is the date people will see your corruption and all those filth u had conspire with u,” Hunt tweeted.

It’s uncertain what Hunt’s reference to May 8th is regarding, but it could have to do with a pending legal case against White. As of this writing, it’s unclear what Hunt is referencing.

Hunt has been at odds with White and the UFC since his fight with Brock Lesnar at UFC 200. Lesnar’s decision win was overturned after testing positive for a performance enhancer.

This began Hunt’s legal crusades against White and the promotion. In 2023, Hunt’s lawsuit accusing the UFC of knowing about Lesnar’s drug-related infraction before UFC 200 fell short in court.

Hunt has remained outspoken against how UFC fighters are financially compensated for their efforts. His nod to the Garcia/Haney boxing purses is his latest attempt to make lasting financial changes in mixed martial arts.

There’s no love lost between Hunt and White, and it appears that any chance of reconciliation has been thwarted. As May 8th approaches, this developing story could be in the beginning stages.

