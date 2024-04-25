Jose Aldo campaigns to get on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson after UFC 301

By Cole Shelton - April 25, 2024

Jose Aldo is hoping to make his return to boxing this summer and wants to be on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event on July 20.

Jose Aldo

Aldo is set to return to the UFC next weekend at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil against Jonathan Martinez. It’s his first fight in MMA in nearly two years, as he has had three boxing matches since then.

However, as he fights out his contract at UFC 301, Jose Aldo hopes he can get a boxing match on the undercard of Paul vs. Tyson, which goes down at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

“I’m looking at maybe a big boxing fight maybe somewhere down the line later this year. But we’ll revisit that with the UFC once this fight is done with Jonathan Martinez. That fight with Floyd Mayweather was basically all set and done. Ali (Abdelaziz) was the one that was negotiating that and I don’t really know what happened and it ended up not panning out for us to fight in Saudi Arabia. But there’s a big event on Netflix later this year (with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson), and hopefully, I can get on that. But we’ll have to see. There’s a lot of options floating,” Aldo said to MMAJunkie.

Who Aldo would fight at the event is uncertain, but he would be another big name that Paul could add to the card and bring in MMA fans to watch the event. So, on paper, if Aldo can come out of his UFC 301 fight healthy, it does make sense for him to be on that card.

In boxing, Jose Aldo is 1-0-1 as a pro, while his first boxing fight was an exhibition match as he beat Emmanuel Zambrano by decision. His first pro fight was against Jeremy Stephens, which was a draw last April. He returned to the ring in April and beat Esteban Gabriel Espindola by decision for his first pro win.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jake Paul Jose Aldo Mike Tyson UFC

Related

Petr Yan, Marlon Vera

Petr Yan and Marlon Vera ramp up social media bickering ahead of potential UFC booking: "Everything has its time!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 25, 2024
Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

UFC champion Sean O’Malley explains delay in Merab Dvalishvili title fight booking: “I'm not fighting out of the country”

Harry Kettle - April 25, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has explained why there has been a delay in booking his title fight against Merab Dvalishvili.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje plans to take at least 6 months off following brutal KO loss at UFC 300: “It would be foolish for me to jump back”

Harry Kettle - April 25, 2024

UFC star Justin Gaethje has revealed that he will likely take around six months off following his knockout loss to Max Holloway.

Tim Means
UFC

Welterweight veteran Tim Means calls for $300k bonuses to stick following UFC 300: “It can’t go back”

Harry Kettle - April 25, 2024

UFC veteran Tim Means believes the promotion should keep the $300,000 bonuses that were issued at UFC 300.

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone
Donald Cowboy Cerrone

Donald Cerrone “rushed into surgery” following bull riding accident, Dana White reacts

Harry Kettle - April 25, 2024

Donald Cerrone was rushed into surgery earlier this week after suffering a nasty injury in a bull riding accident.

Austen Lane

Austen Lane guarantees violence against Jhonata Diniz at UFC Vegas 91: "I will turn it loose"

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2024
Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo reveals Dominick Cruz was originally set to be his return opponent at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2024

Jose Aldo was originally supposed to fight Dominick Cruz at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 4.

Joaquin Buckley
UFC

Joaquin Buckley booked for UFC St. Louis co-main event against streaking welterweight contender

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024

UFC president Dana White has granted welterweight contender Joaquin Buckley’s wish to compete in his hometown next month.

Mike Malott, Gilbert Urbina
UFC

Mike Malott's UFC return booked for July 13th against Gilbert Urbina

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024

UFC welterweight prospect Mike Malott will look to avenge his first career loss against a former The Ultimate Fighter finalist.

Anthony Smith and Alex Pereira
Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith eyes future fight with Alex Pereira: "I would step in the fire with him"

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2024

Anthony Smith is hopeful to secure a future fight with Alex Pereira.