Jose Aldo campaigns to get on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson after UFC 301

Jose Aldo is hoping to make his return to boxing this summer and wants to be on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event on July 20.

Aldo is set to return to the UFC next weekend at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil against Jonathan Martinez. It’s his first fight in MMA in nearly two years, as he has had three boxing matches since then.

However, as he fights out his contract at UFC 301, Jose Aldo hopes he can get a boxing match on the undercard of Paul vs. Tyson, which goes down at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

“I’m looking at maybe a big boxing fight maybe somewhere down the line later this year. But we’ll revisit that with the UFC once this fight is done with Jonathan Martinez. That fight with Floyd Mayweather was basically all set and done. Ali (Abdelaziz) was the one that was negotiating that and I don’t really know what happened and it ended up not panning out for us to fight in Saudi Arabia. But there’s a big event on Netflix later this year (with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson), and hopefully, I can get on that. But we’ll have to see. There’s a lot of options floating,” Aldo said to MMAJunkie.

Who Aldo would fight at the event is uncertain, but he would be another big name that Paul could add to the card and bring in MMA fans to watch the event. So, on paper, if Aldo can come out of his UFC 301 fight healthy, it does make sense for him to be on that card.

In boxing, Jose Aldo is 1-0-1 as a pro, while his first boxing fight was an exhibition match as he beat Emmanuel Zambrano by decision. His first pro fight was against Jeremy Stephens, which was a draw last April. He returned to the ring in April and beat Esteban Gabriel Espindola by decision for his first pro win.