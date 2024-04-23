Ryan Garcia confirms pre-fight antics were faked for Devin Haney boxing match: “I wasn’t going to budge for anybody”

By Josh Evanoff - April 23, 2024

Ryan Garcia was drinking during training camp for his boxing match with Devin Haney, but he was far from crazy.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney

‘KingRy’ returned to the boxing ring over the weekend in New York against ‘The Dream’. Heading into the bout, Ryan Garcia was a massive betting underdog, and for good reason. In the build-up to his fight against Devin Haney, the boxer repeatedly made strange claims and was admittedly drinking and smoking in training camp.

Even during fight week, Ryan Garcia was seen at nightclubs drinking. In the end, it didn’t even matter. Garcia dominated Devin Haney on fight night, scoring three knockdowns across the 12-round bout. The boxing superstar earned a majority decision victory, and many questioned if the young fighter was as wild as he portrayed himself.

Speaking on the PBD Podcast, Ryan Garcia opened up on his pre-fight antics. There, the boxer admitted that he played up a lot of his antics for the camera. While he was smoking and drinking in camp, he wasn’t crazy, far from it. According to Garcia, he hatched the plan to act erratically months before facing Devin Haney.

RELATED: RYAN GARCIA RESPONDS TO SEAN O’MALLEY AFTER ‘SUGAR’ EXPRESSES INTEREST IN BOXING MATCH: “PREPARE TO BLEED RAINBOW”

Ryan Garcia opens up on pre-fight antics ahead of Devin Haney boxing match

“We had it pre-recorded months ago with what I said was going to happen. I said I’m about to make sure everyone thinks I’m about to go crazy.” Ryan Garcia responded to a question on the PBD Podcast, when asked if his pre-fight antics before facing Devin Haney were real. “I’m going to do this, I’m going to do that, it was going to be called ‘The Great Escape’. Like, I have it all documented. I was already planning it, weeks and months behind [the fight].”

He continued, “I don’t know what made me come up with the idea. Honestly one day I just decided to go all in, and just commit to the plan that I had and I was not going to budge for anybody. It didn’t matter if I went on anybody’s podcast, I was acting sporadic, like just going crazy… What was real though, I did drink a little in camp because I like to drink.”

While most of Ryan Garcia’s pre-fight comments were for hype, he did say one thing was real. During the podcast, ‘KingRy’ didn’t backtrack on previous claims about Bohemian Grove. Garcia claimed pre-fight that he had videos of children being abused at the private California club.

“There’s many stories on it, and there’s actually people who have come forward to me. There are actually really people on the front lines of all this, I’m in contact with them… I do have videos, yes we have videos. We’re going to go to Congress with it.”

What do you make of this news involving Ryan Garcia? Do you believe his comments about his behavior before facing Devin Haney in the boxing ring?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Devin Haney Ryan Garcia

Related

Ryan Garcia, Sean O'Malley

Ryan Garcia responds to Sean O'Malley after 'Sugar' expresses interest in boxing match: "PREPARE TO BLEED RAINBOW"

Josh Evanoff - April 22, 2024
Paulie Malignaggi, Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney

Paulie Malignaggi says Ryan Garcia 'exposed' Devin Haney in shocking boxing upset

Curtis Calhoun - April 22, 2024

Boxing analyst Paulie Malignaggi feels Devin Haney’s loss to Ryan Garcia exposed a lot of flaws in the WBC super lightweight champ’s skillset.

Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia
Devin Haney

Devin Haney issues statement following majority decision loss to Ryan Garcia

Curtis Calhoun - April 22, 2024

WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney has spoken out after his first professional boxing loss to Ryan Garcia.

Devin Haney

Video | Sean O’Malley mocks Ryan Garcia following his upset win over Devin Haney: “Interesting technique”

Harry Kettle - April 22, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on Ryan Garcia’s upset win over Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia criticizes referee Harvey Dock after defeating Devin Haney: "I think he was tripping"

Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024

Ryan Garcia isn’t fond of referee Harvey Dock following his majority decision victory over Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney

Gervonta Davis reacts to Ryan Garcia’s win over Devin Haney: “That's what happens when you fight a MF the same size as you"

Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024
Ryan Garcia Gervonta Davis staredown
Gervonta Davis

Oscar De La Hoya lays out stipulation for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia rematch

Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024

Ryan Garcia doesn’t see himself having a rematch against Gervonta “Tank” Davis with the exception of one stipulation.

Ryan Garcia knocks down Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia drank alcohol "every single night" before defeating Devin Haney: "What happened? I won"

Fernando Quiles - April 21, 2024

Ryan Garcia has made quite the claim following his majority decision victory over Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Boxing, Pros react
Devin Haney

Pros react after Ryan Garcia defeats Devin Haney

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

A highly anticipated boxing match between Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia took place this evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, Boxing, Results
Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia defeats Devin Haney (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia will finally get the chance to settle their differences this evening at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.