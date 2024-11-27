Gilbert Nakatani relishes signing with ONE Championship ahead of first promotional fight 

Gilbert Nakatani has dreamed of competing in ONE Championship, and now that his chance will arrive at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov, he doesn’t intend on letting it go.

The American newcomer meets #2-ranked flyweight MMA contender Yuya Wakamatsu inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, December 6.

Nakatani rides a four-fight winning streak into the bout, after dominating the West Coast MMA scene. When the call came from ONE, he had to pinch himself.

“Dreams come true. I believed it, but I was like, ‘Is this really happening?’ This is almost everything I’ve ever wanted. Almost a dream come true,” the 31-year-old said.

“I wanted to travel the world and show anybody who needed inspiration, the youth, or any of my friends or family, you can really achieve what you want in life through hard work and dedication. I was super excited.”