Turki Alalshikh slams Canelo Alvarez for only accepting ‘easy fights’ in online rant: “Afraid of fighting Benavidez”

By Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2024

It appears that there’s a feud growing between Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh and boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez, Turki Alalshikh

Over the last two years, Saudi Arabia has become heavily involved in combat sports. The country’s General Entertainment Authority has worked with the UFC, as well as PFL, to stage events in Riyadh. Furthermore, the board’s chairman, Turki Alalshikh has become heavily involved with the sport of boxing.

He’s worked to make long-awaited bouts such as Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol, and more. However, Turki Alalshikh has also called for a boxing match between four-division champion Terence Crawford, and Canelo Alvarez. Over the weekend, ‘Bud’ defeated Israil Madrimov to become champion at 154 pounds.

However, Canelo Alvarez has never been interested in a boxing match with Terence Crawford. During a press scrum yesterday, the Mexican superstar also took aim at Turki Alalshikh for attempting to make the matchup. Alvarez stated that he doesn’t want, nor need the fight and that he doesn’t like the way the Saudi advisor talks.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL BELIEVES FIGHT WITH ALEX PEREIRA COULD SELL 3 MILLION PAY-PER-VIEWS: “THIS IS A BUSINESS AT THE END OF THE DAY”

Turki Alalshikh slams boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez for avoiding difficult fights

Canelo Alvarez’s comments have led to a lengthy response from Turki Alalshikh. In a post on X, the Saudi advisor slammed the boxing star, stating that he was avoiding a fight with Terence Crawford. Alalshikh also took aim at Alvarez for not fighting David Benavidez either, despite ‘The Mexican Monster’ being his biggest challenge at 168 pounds.

For what it’s worth, Canelo Alvarez later responded on X, just putting a laughing emoji. Regardless, it’s clear that the two sides aren’t happy with one another. While most high-profile boxers have worked with Turki Alalshikh and Saudi Arabia, Alvarez has joined the likes of Gervonta Davis who have refused.

Regardless, the promoter is just one of many unhappy with Canelo Alvarez’s recent fights. Earlier this week, former UFC champion Conor McGregor mocked the boxer’s demand of $200 million to fight David Benavidez. Instead, Alvarez is set to fight Edgar Berlanga in September.

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you side with? Canelo Alvarez or Turki Alalshikh?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez

Related

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou admits he contemplated retirement after recent tragic death of his son

Curtis Calhoun - August 7, 2024
Terence Crawford, Israil Madrimov
Terence Crawford

REPORT | Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov boxing card saw $10 million in financial losses

Curtis Calhoun - August 7, 2024

The Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov boxing fight delivered in the ring, but struggled to produce results financially outside of it.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul shares high praise for Dana White, says his only gripe is UFC fighter pay

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2024

Jake Paul has surprisingly given UFC president Dana White some praise following his speech at the Republican National Convention.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Conor McGregor slams 'cornflake' Canelo Alvarez for avoiding David Benavidez: "CANELO DOESN'T SELL"

Josh Evanoff - August 6, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is again taking aim at boxing star Canelo Alvarez.

Imane Khelif, Paris Olympics, Boxer, Boxing
Imane Khelif

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif pleads for “bullying” to end at Paris Olympics: “It can destroy people”

Susan Cox - August 6, 2024

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is pleading for ‘bullying’ to end at the Paris Olympics.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira

Jake Paul believes fight with Alex Pereira could sell 3 million pay-per-views: "This is a business at the end of the day"

Josh Evanoff - August 5, 2024
Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford dismisses Israil Madrimov as his toughest win: "It was nothing that I had never seen before"

Fernando Quiles - August 4, 2024

Terence Crawford may have been in a competitive fight with Israil Madrimov, but “Bud” insists it wasn’t his toughest challenge to date.

Claressa Shields, Imane Khelif
Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields apologizes for referring to controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif as a "Transgender"

Curtis Calhoun - August 2, 2024

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields has pivoted her stance on controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif.

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Former UFC star Francis Ngannou defends his professional boxing career

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024

PFL sensation Francis Ngannou has defended his decision to test the waters in professional boxing.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Dana White

Dana White laughs off Jake Paul vs Alex Pereira boxing match

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024

UFC president Dana White has laughed off the idea of Jake Paul taking on UFC champion Alex Pereira in a boxing match.