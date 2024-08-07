Turki Alalshikh slams Canelo Alvarez for only accepting ‘easy fights’ in online rant: “Afraid of fighting Benavidez”

It appears that there’s a feud growing between Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh and boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez.

Over the last two years, Saudi Arabia has become heavily involved in combat sports. The country’s General Entertainment Authority has worked with the UFC, as well as PFL, to stage events in Riyadh. Furthermore, the board’s chairman, Turki Alalshikh has become heavily involved with the sport of boxing.

He’s worked to make long-awaited bouts such as Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol, and more. However, Turki Alalshikh has also called for a boxing match between four-division champion Terence Crawford, and Canelo Alvarez. Over the weekend, ‘Bud’ defeated Israil Madrimov to become champion at 154 pounds.

However, Canelo Alvarez has never been interested in a boxing match with Terence Crawford. During a press scrum yesterday, the Mexican superstar also took aim at Turki Alalshikh for attempting to make the matchup. Alvarez stated that he doesn’t want, nor need the fight and that he doesn’t like the way the Saudi advisor talks.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL BELIEVES FIGHT WITH ALEX PEREIRA COULD SELL 3 MILLION PAY-PER-VIEWS: “THIS IS A BUSINESS AT THE END OF THE DAY”

I heard what Canelo said that he respects me but doesn’t like the way we do business.

As for him respecting me, it doesn’t matter to me if he does or not.

As for the way I do business, I know why he doesn’t like it, because I only target big fights at fair prices, so of course… — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) August 7, 2024

Turki Alalshikh slams boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez for avoiding difficult fights

Canelo Alvarez’s comments have led to a lengthy response from Turki Alalshikh. In a post on X, the Saudi advisor slammed the boxing star, stating that he was avoiding a fight with Terence Crawford. Alalshikh also took aim at Alvarez for not fighting David Benavidez either, despite ‘The Mexican Monster’ being his biggest challenge at 168 pounds.

For what it’s worth, Canelo Alvarez later responded on X, just putting a laughing emoji. Regardless, it’s clear that the two sides aren’t happy with one another. While most high-profile boxers have worked with Turki Alalshikh and Saudi Arabia, Alvarez has joined the likes of Gervonta Davis who have refused.

Regardless, the promoter is just one of many unhappy with Canelo Alvarez’s recent fights. Earlier this week, former UFC champion Conor McGregor mocked the boxer’s demand of $200 million to fight David Benavidez. Instead, Alvarez is set to fight Edgar Berlanga in September.

What do you make of this boxing news? Who do you side with? Canelo Alvarez or Turki Alalshikh?