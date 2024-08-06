Conor McGregor slams ‘cornflake’ Canelo Alvarez for avoiding David Benavidez: “CANELO DOESN’T SELL”

By Josh Evanoff - August 6, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is again taking aim at boxing star Canelo Alvarez.

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez

‘The Notorious’ is still looking to make his return to the octagon. As many fans are aware, Conor McGregor was set to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in late June. However, the Irishman was forced out of the contest two weeks out due to a broken toe. As a result, ‘Iron’ was also pulled from the pay-per-view card.

As of now, the two lightweight contenders are expected to meet at UFC 310 in December. However, Michael Chandler poured some cold water on that matchup happening last night. Just a day later, Conor McGregor is seemingly attempting to get a fight brewing with Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar is expected to face Edgar Berlanga in his return to the boxing ring in September.

Canelo Alvarez’s decision not to fight longtime contender David Benavidez has come under heavy scrutiny. ‘The Mexican Monster’ has long been viewed as the super middleweight champion’s biggest challenge at 168 pounds. However, Alvarez has continually declined to make the matchup. He’s gone as far as stating that he would only fight Benavidez if he gets a $200 million payday.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor slams boxing star Canelo Alvarez on X

On X, Conor McGregor responded to Canelo Alvarez’s comments, absolutely tearing him apart. In a brief post, the Irishman stated that the boxing star is a “cornflake”, who isn’t the draw that he believes himself to be. McGregor added that Noche UFC, which happens the same night as Alvarez’s return, will dominate the combat sports conversation.

For what it’s worth, this is far from the first time that Conor McGregor has taken aim at the Mexican boxer. Over the last eight years or so, ‘The Notorious’ has called for a fight with Canelo Alvarez on several occasions. McGregor is no stranger to the boxing ring, facing Floyd Mayweather in their 2017 ‘Fight of the Century’.

The Irishman suffered a tenth-round knockout loss against ‘Money’ that night, but impressed many. Nearly a decade later, it seems that Conor McGregor is still attempting to score a fight with a high-profile boxer. Or at the very least, he believes Canelo Alvarez isn’t the draw he hypes himself to be.

What do you make of these comments from UFC star Conor McGregor? Do you want to see Canelo Alvarez box Edgar Berlanga or David Benavidez?

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez Conor McGregor

