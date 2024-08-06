Nabil Anane in “no rush” to fight for World Title after ONE Fight Night 24 win

Nabil Anane proved at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video last Friday, August 2, that he deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite on the main roster.

The towering 6-foot-4 Thai phenom shined under the bright lights, dominating #3-ranked contender and former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Felipe Lobo.

Fresh off winning a $100,000 contract under the ONE Friday Fights banner, Anane entered the bout with high expectations. In fact, the 20-year-old more than lived up to them, giving Lobo problems for three rounds.

From the outset, he utilized his exceptional reach and sharp technique, frustrating Lobo and preventing him from finding any rhythm.

Entering the final frame comfortably ahead, Anane continued to press the action, landing even bigger shots.

Anane may have fallen short of securing the finish, but his superiority throughout the matchup reflected on the scorecards. His performance earned him a clear-cut unanimous decision.

Reflecting on his outing against Lobo, Anane expressed his delight at overcoming the odds in what he considers the first real test of his career.

“This is one of the biggest wins in my life because it’s in one of the biggest promotions in the world, best of the best,” he said.

Despite the triumph, Anane remains grounded and focused on continuous improvement.

“I got a lot of things to learn, and step by step. I always say this to everyone, no rush. I got a lot of time. [I have] many things to improve,” he said.