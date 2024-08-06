Nabil Anane in “no rush” to fight for World Title after ONE Fight Night 24 win
Nabil Anane proved at ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video last Friday, August 2, that he deserves to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the elite on the main roster.
The towering 6-foot-4 Thai phenom shined under the bright lights, dominating #3-ranked contender and former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title challenger Felipe Lobo.
Fresh off winning a $100,000 contract under the ONE Friday Fights banner, Anane entered the bout with high expectations. In fact, the 20-year-old more than lived up to them, giving Lobo problems for three rounds.
From the outset, he utilized his exceptional reach and sharp technique, frustrating Lobo and preventing him from finding any rhythm.
Entering the final frame comfortably ahead, Anane continued to press the action, landing even bigger shots.
Anane may have fallen short of securing the finish, but his superiority throughout the matchup reflected on the scorecards. His performance earned him a clear-cut unanimous decision.
Reflecting on his outing against Lobo, Anane expressed his delight at overcoming the odds in what he considers the first real test of his career.
“This is one of the biggest wins in my life because it’s in one of the biggest promotions in the world, best of the best,” he said.
Despite the triumph, Anane remains grounded and focused on continuous improvement.
“I got a lot of things to learn, and step by step. I always say this to everyone, no rush. I got a lot of time. [I have] many things to improve,” he said.
Nabil Anane chooses not to rush into world title shot
Nabil Anane acknowledges that the win over Felipe Lobo will likely catapult him into the divisional rankings.
However, the Team Mehdi Zatout member made it abundantly clear that he is not in a hurry for a World Title shot.
“Not now. I got a lot of things to learn, more and more. When I [am ready to] get the belt, I will tell you. But for now, I want to learn more,” he said. “I want to have more experience, and when I’m ready, I’ll be the champion, and I don’t want anyone to beat me.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Conor McGregor slams ‘cornflake’ Canelo Alvarez for avoiding David Benavidez: “CANELO DOESN’T SELL”
Topics:ONE Championship