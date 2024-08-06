WATCH | CM Punk praises new UFC champion Belal Muhammad during WWE Raw: “Good things happen to good people”

WWE wrestler CM Punk has given newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad his flowers.

‘Remember The Name’ is fresh off his return to the cage at UFC 304 last month in Manchester. There, Belal Muhammad finally got his shot at welterweight gold against Leon Edwards. ‘Rocky’ had previously faced the contender back in 2021, largely outstriking him until a second-round eye poke forced a no-contest.

However, the rematch looked very different. Despite entering the cage as a heavy underdog, Belal Muhammad used a grappling-heavy gameplan to score a unanimous decision victory over Edwards. In the process, snapping the British fighter’s long unbeaten streak, as well as taking his welterweight throne.

Just a few days removed from that upset victory, Belal Muhammad has received a shoutout from WWE’s CM Punk. The two were previously teammates during the professional wrestler’s brief UFC stint. During that time, they became friends, and remain close now. On a recent edition of WWE Raw, Punk gave his longtime buddy his flowers.

CM Punk shouts out Belal Muhammad on WWE Raw following upset UFC title win

“Real quick, I need to shout out and give some flowers to my good friend, my teammate, and my brother, Belal Muhammad.” CM Punk stated on WWE Raw, praising the newly crowned UFC welterweight champion. “He won the UFC welterweight title, and it’s been a busy week. [But], I didn’t forget. I love seeing good things happen to good people.”

On X, Belal Muhammad quickly responded to CM Punk, thanking the professional wrestler for his support. While the WWE star never earned any victories inside the octagon, the Palestinian fighter helped as much as he could during his MMA career. Regardless, Muhammad is already focused on his first title defense.

In the weeks since his title victory, the newly crowned UFC champion has shown interest in fighting either Kamaru Usman or Shavkat Rakhmonov. While it’s unknown who Belal Muhammad will face next, he will likely have CM Punk cheering him on regardless.

What do you make of this gesture from CM Punk? Who do you want to see Belal Muhammad fight in his first UFC title defense?