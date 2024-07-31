Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega open as betting underdogs for September’s Noche UFC event at the Sphere
Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega have opened as betting underdogs for September’s blockbuster Noche UFC event at the Sphere.
As we know, the UFC is preparing for a blockbuster show on September 14. They’ll be putting on a card at the Sphere in Las Vegas, becoming the first major sporting organization to do so. In the main event, Sean O’Malley will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili. In addition, we’ll see Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko, as well as Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes.
RELATED: Daniel Cormier points to one top-tier fight missing from Noche UFC PPV card
While some fans wanted even bigger names to appear on the card, it seems as if the majority are pretty happy. There are lots of Mexican fighters who will be ready to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in style, with the star power of Sean O’Malley really helping to sell it to casual fans.
However, to the surprise of many, Betonline.ag‘s early odds have indicated ‘Suga’ and Ortega will be seen as underdogs in their respective bouts.
O’Malley and Ortega serve underdog roles
Sean O’Malley (+130)
Merab Dvalishvili (-150)
Valentina Shevchenko (-105)
Alexa Grasso (-115)
Brian Ortega (+130)
Diego Lopes (-150)
Esteban Ribovics (+150)
Daniel Zellhuber (-175)
Ode Osbourne (+135)
Ronaldo Rodriguez (-155)
Ignacio Bahamondes (-170)
Manuel Torres (+145)
Irene Aldana (+100)
Norma Dumont (-120)
Kevin Borjas (+101)
Edgar Chairez (-121)
Ketlen Souza (+305)
Yazmin Jauregui (-370)
Aoriqileng (+350)
Raul Rosas Jr (-450)
List via MMA Mania
As we know, the odds can only take you so far. While it’s good to get an idea of where we’re at, everything goes flying out of the window when that cage door shuts.
Do you believe Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega should be seen as underdogs heading into Noche UFC? If not, which of the two are more likely to get the job done on the night? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Brian Ortega Sean O'Malley UFC