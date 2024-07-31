Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega open as betting underdogs for September’s Noche UFC event at the Sphere

By Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024

Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega have opened as betting underdogs for September’s blockbuster Noche UFC event at the Sphere.

Sean O'Malley

As we know, the UFC is preparing for a blockbuster show on September 14. They’ll be putting on a card at the Sphere in Las Vegas, becoming the first major sporting organization to do so. In the main event, Sean O’Malley will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili. In addition, we’ll see Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko, as well as Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier points to one top-tier fight missing from Noche UFC PPV card

While some fans wanted even bigger names to appear on the card, it seems as if the majority are pretty happy. There are lots of Mexican fighters who will be ready to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in style, with the star power of Sean O’Malley really helping to sell it to casual fans.

However, to the surprise of many, Betonline.ag‘s early odds have indicated ‘Suga’ and Ortega will be seen as underdogs in their respective bouts.

O’Malley and Ortega serve underdog roles

Sean O’Malley (+130)
Merab Dvalishvili (-150)

Valentina Shevchenko (-105)
Alexa Grasso (-115)

Brian Ortega (+130)
Diego Lopes (-150)

Esteban Ribovics (+150)
Daniel Zellhuber (-175)

Ode Osbourne (+135)
Ronaldo Rodriguez (-155)

Ignacio Bahamondes (-170)
Manuel Torres (+145)

Irene Aldana (+100)
Norma Dumont (-120)

Kevin Borjas (+101)
Edgar Chairez (-121)

Ketlen Souza (+305)
Yazmin Jauregui (-370)

Aoriqileng (+350)
Raul Rosas Jr (-450)

List via MMA Mania

As we know, the odds can only take you so far. While it’s good to get an idea of where we’re at, everything goes flying out of the window when that cage door shuts.

Do you believe Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega should be seen as underdogs heading into Noche UFC? If not, which of the two are more likely to get the job done on the night? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brian Ortega Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC

Mike Perry responds after his “employee” Conor McGregor attempts to fire him: “When people want to watch BKFC again, they’ll be calling!”

Harry Kettle - July 31, 2024
Dana White and The Sphere
UFC 306

UFC Sphere ticket prices reach near-unaffordable levels

Zain Bando - July 30, 2024

UFC Sphere tickets will be a hot commodity come September, and it didn’t help when the pre-sale ticket release commenced on Monday when it was next to impossible to purchase a seat for the Sept. 14 card in Las Vegas.

Dana White
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White calls himself ‘not political’ in CNN interview

Zain Bando - July 30, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White continues to make the rounds, including several interviews about his friendship with former President Donald Trump.

Tony Ferguson
UFC

Tony Ferguson reveals he's sparring again ahead of his return at UFC Abu Dhabi

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2024

Tony Ferguson is back sparring as he’s set to return to the Octagon on Saturday against Michael Chiesa at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Brian Ortega
UFC

Brian Ortega recalls hectic 48 hours that led to UFC 303 withdrawal: "I didn’t come back to life"

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2024

Brian Ortega has opened up on the 48 hours leading to his withdrawal from his UFC 303 fight against Diego Lopes.

Muhammad Mokaev

Muhammad Mokaev denies rumor that PFL negotiations led to UFC release: "Journalists that make this s*it up"

Josh Evanoff - July 30, 2024
Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett reveals former UFC lightweight champion could be next: "I'll punch his head in"

Josh Evanoff - July 30, 2024

Paddy Pimblett believes a fight with former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos could be next.

Kamaru Usman, Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman believes Leon Edwards should move to middleweight after UFC 304 loss: "Not a lot of them are grappling"

Josh Evanoff - July 30, 2024

Kamaru Usman believes that Leon Edwards should consider a move up in weight following his UFC 304 loss.

Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

VIDEO | Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili get into heated back-and-forth during promo shoot: "You wanna die?"

Curtis Calhoun - July 30, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and top contender Merab Dvalishvili are ramping up the trash talk ahead of their title bout.

Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington reveals recent run-in with Dustin Poirier: "If he wanted to do something, he could have done something"

Cole Shelton - July 30, 2024

Colby Covington had a recent run-in with rival and former teammate Dustin Poirier.