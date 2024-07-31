Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega open as betting underdogs for September’s Noche UFC event at the Sphere

Sean O’Malley and Brian Ortega have opened as betting underdogs for September’s blockbuster Noche UFC event at the Sphere.

As we know, the UFC is preparing for a blockbuster show on September 14. They’ll be putting on a card at the Sphere in Las Vegas, becoming the first major sporting organization to do so. In the main event, Sean O’Malley will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against Merab Dvalishvili. In addition, we’ll see Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko, as well as Brian Ortega vs Diego Lopes.

While some fans wanted even bigger names to appear on the card, it seems as if the majority are pretty happy. There are lots of Mexican fighters who will be ready to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in style, with the star power of Sean O’Malley really helping to sell it to casual fans.

However, to the surprise of many, Betonline.ag‘s early odds have indicated ‘Suga’ and Ortega will be seen as underdogs in their respective bouts.