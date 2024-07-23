Kayla Harrison details training judo and grappling with UFC champion Alex Pereira: “He’s a strong mothertrucker”

By Susan Cox - July 23, 2024

Kayla Harrison is detailing her experiences training judo and grappling with UFC champion Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira, Kayla Harrison

Pereira (11-2 MMA) is hot off a TKO victory over Jiri Prochazka (30-5 MMA) this past June at UFC 303.

Harrison (17-1 MMA) made her UFC debut in April of this year at UFC 300 where she defeated Holly Holm (15-7 MMA) by submission at 1:47 of round 2.

Kayla Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo and shared a training session with the current UFC light heavyweight champion and former UFC middleweight champion Pereira.

It was during a recent appearance on ‘The MMA Hour’ with Ariel Helwani that Kayla Harrison spoke about her training sessions with ‘Poatan’:

“He was showing me the videos of him training and he was kicking – dude, I wish he would release this one. Oh my god, he like, did the move I taught him and then did the move you do if the (first) move doesn’t work. I was like, ‘Dude, you look like a judo (athlete).’ It’s crazy how fast he picks stuff up. He looked like a legit judo (athlete).”

Continuing, the 34-year-old Harrison said (h/t MMANews):

“I also grappled with Alex. Dude, he’s a strong mothertrucker. Obviously, he didn’t really grapple with me, but I just felt his natural – f*cking fixing tyres must build like, a different kind of (strength).”

Images of the two fighters were posted to Instagram.

It was just this past weekend that saw Jake Paul call out Alex Pereira after his TKO victory over Mike Perry in the ring:

“Alex Pereira, you said you want to box, I’m the king of this. Come over, we can make it happen. I want you Alex Pereira. I just beat a BKFC champion. I beat multiple UFC champions. He said he wants to box. Alex Pereira, after Mike Tyson let’s make it happen.”

Kayla Harrison shared her thoughts on a Paul vs. Pereira matchup:

“Are you kidding me? That is a Jake Paul fight I would go to. One hook lands… dude, I grappled with Alex, he’s a strong mother trucker…. he’s trying to steal some aura.”

What do you think of Kayla’s comments concerning Pereira? Would you like to see the UFC champion getting in the boxing ring with Jake Paul next?

