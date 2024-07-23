Kamaru Usman is adamant he can still be the “Best in the world” despite three-fight UFC losing skid

Kamaru Usman targets UFC return to the welterweight division

In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Usman explained the motivations behind his anticipated UFC return.

“The boogeyman is on sabbatical right now, that’s all it is,” Usman said. “I still got tread left in these tires and I’m still gonna show that I am one of the best, if not the best in the world. When [the title fight] happens, it’s gonna happen, but I don’t really care. Whether it’s with Leon [Edwards], I’ve already beat him…I’ve obviously shown I can beat Leon, whether it’s Leon or Belal Muhammad it doesn’t really matter…

“There’s a lot of guys in that division right now that are exciting. Jack Della Maddalena, Shavkat [Rakhmonov], [Michael ‘Venom’ Page], Ian Garry, Gilbert [Burns] is still there…when I’m off sabbatical and I’m ready to come back, I’m gonna come back and ‘Imma do my thing.”

Usman will keep a close eye on the UFC welterweight title fight this weekend between Edwards and Belal Muhammad. Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 headlines an intriguing card at UFC 304 on Saturday.

Usman has the hunger that he had as he rose to the top of the UFC welterweight division. Time will tell if it’ll translate to more UFC success in his anticipated return.