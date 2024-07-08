REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is being targeted for September

It appears that boxing star Canelo Alvarez could be facing off against Chris Eubank Jr. later this year.

The Mexican superstar is fresh off his return to the ring in May in Las Vegas. Despite a lot of talk about a long-awaited clash with David Benavidez, Canelo Alvarez instead met the young Jaime Mungia. Despite some early success from the 27-year-old, the boxing star largely dominated en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Since then, the undisputed super-middleweight champion has been linked to several names. While fans have clamored for Canelo Alvarez to fight ‘The Mexican Monster’, he’s also been linked to Terence Crawford. Saudi Arabia’s Turki Alalshikh reportedly plans to book that fight in late 2024, with ‘Bud’ moving all the way up to 168 pounds.

Canelo Alvarez has also been linked to super-middleweight prospect, Edgar Berlanga. While ‘The Chosen One’ is reportedly still in the running to face the champion, it seems that another name has emerged. As first reported by Salvador Rodriguez on X, former two-division titleholder Chris Eubank Jr. is now the frontrunner to face Alvarez.

Boxing star Canelo Alvarez is reportedly in talks to return against Chris Eubank Jr.

For his part, ‘Next Gen’ hasn’t competed since his knockout victory over Liam Smith last September. That win avenged his prior loss to ‘Beefy’, and inserted Chris Eubank Jr. back into the title conversation at middleweight. Nearly a year removed from that win, he could be meeting Canelo Alvarez for super-middleweight gold.

While Chris Eubank Jr. isn’t the fight that most fans expected, it could be a compelling matchup. The British star currently holds a 33-3 record and has earned multiple high-profile victories. Still, this matchup is unlikely to quell fan criticism about Canelo Alvarez not fighting David Benavidez.

Regardless, it seems that the Mexican superstar is full steam ahead on his September return to the boxing ring. While names such as Edgar Berlanga are still in the running to face Alvarez, it seems that the honor will instead go to Chris Eubank Jr.

What do you make of this boxing news? Do you want to see Canelo Alvarez vs. Chris Eubank Jr? Who wins that matchup?