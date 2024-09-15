Pros react after Diego Lopes defeats Brian Ortega at UFC 306

By Chris Taylor - September 14, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 306 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated men’s featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Ortega and Lopes were of course originally booked to square off at June’s UFC 303 event, but ‘T-City’ was forced out of the contest the day of the fight due to illness.

Brian Ortega (16-4 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since February of this year, where he had picked up a third-round submission victory over former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

Meanwhile, Diego Lopes (26-6 MMA) entered Noche UFC sporting a four-fight win streak, his most previous being a unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige this past June. Prior to that slugfest, the 29-year-old standout had scored stoppage wins over Gavin Tucker, Pat Sabatini and Sodiq Yusuff respectively.

Tonight’s ‘Ortega vs. Lopes’ contest proved to be a coming out party for Diego Lopes. The 29-year-old was able to rock Brian Ortega in the opening seconds of the fight and seemingly never let off the gas pedal on route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory. The impressive win has Lopes positioned for a number one contender’s fight in his next Octagon appearance.

Official UFC 306 Results: Diego Lopes def. Brian Ortega by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ortega vs. Lopes’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Diego Lopes defeating Brian Ortega at UFC 306:

Who would you like to see Diego Lopes fight next following his victory over Brian Ortega this evening in Sin City?

