Teddy Atlas welcomes Dana White entering boxing world: “Come on in, we need you”

Teddy Atlas All For Dana White Entering Boxing

Teddy Atlas appeared as a guest on Submission Radio and he was asked about UFC CEO Dana White making his presence known in the world of boxing (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I’d say come on in, come on in – we need you,” Atlas said.

“Turki Alalshikh has helped boxing tremendously by making fights that the promoters couldn’t make or didn’t want to make because they didn’t own both sides, they didn’t control both sides; they don’t want to go across the street to share.

“The fans suffered and didn’t get the fights that they wanted, the sport suffered, the sport was getting less and less relevant… This sport shouldn’t be irrelevant, but it was becoming it because the promotors with their networks [and] with their sugar daddies, they were just making fights to keep their guys undefeated.”

White has pushed the “Zuffa Boxing” brand since 2017. The branding first appeared in the buildup to the mega boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

As of late, White has built a relationship with Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia. Alalshikh has played a significant role in putting together marquee boxing cards. It’s possible that Alalshikh was the answer in getting White to commit to entering the world of boxing