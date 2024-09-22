Teddy Atlas welcomes Dana White entering boxing world: “Come on in, we need you”

By Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

Legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas is more than happy to see UFC CEO Dana White enter the sweet science.

Dana White

For years, White has expressed interest in getting involved with the sport of boxing. The UFC boss has claimed the holdup has been the politics of boxing. More recently, White has been dipping his toes in the water, helping promote rising star Callum Walsh.

Atlas believes White’s involvement in boxing is a welcome addition.

RELATED: DANA WHITE PLANS TO MAKE ‘BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS’ REGARDING BOXING FUTURE

Teddy Atlas All For Dana White Entering Boxing

Teddy Atlas appeared as a guest on Submission Radio and he was asked about UFC CEO Dana White making his presence known in the world of boxing (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“I’d say come on in, come on in – we need you,” Atlas said.

“Turki Alalshikh has helped boxing tremendously by making fights that the promoters couldn’t make or didn’t want to make because they didn’t own both sides, they didn’t control both sides; they don’t want to go across the street to share.

“The fans suffered and didn’t get the fights that they wanted, the sport suffered, the sport was getting less and less relevant… This sport shouldn’t be irrelevant, but it was becoming it because the promotors with their networks [and] with their sugar daddies, they were just making fights to keep their guys undefeated.”

White has pushed the “Zuffa Boxing” brand since 2017. The branding first appeared in the buildup to the mega boxing fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.

As of late, White has built a relationship with Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia. Alalshikh has played a significant role in putting together marquee boxing cards. It’s possible that Alalshikh was the answer in getting White to commit to entering the world of boxing

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Dana White UFC

Related

Joe Rogan UFC

Jon Anik recalls Joe Rogan's initial reaction to UFC 306 inside the Las Vegas Sphere

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley
Sean O'Malley

TJ Dillashaw praises Merab Dvalishvili for making Sean O’Malley look "weak" at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

TJ Dillashaw believes Merab Dvalisvili made Sean O’Malley look weak in their UFC 306 title fight.

Anthony Joshua punched by Daniel Dubois
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua shuts down retirement talks following KO loss to Daniel Dubois: "We're gonna run away?"

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

Anthony Joshua has spoken out after suffering a fifth-round KO loss to Daniel Dubois.

Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn explains why he's more proud of Anthony Joshua than ever despite KO loss to Daniel Dubois

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has massive praise for Anthony Joshua despite the brutal KO loss to Daniel Dubois.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor addresses UFC future following Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira 2 booking

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

Conor McGregor hasn’t dipped a single toe inside the Octagon since June 2021, but he insists the comeback will happen.

Daniel Dubois, KO, Anthony Joshua, Knockout, Boxing, Pros fighters, react

Pro Fighters react after Daniel Dubois brutally KO's Anthony Joshua

Chris Taylor - September 21, 2024
Conor McGregor, Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois, Anthony Joshua, Knockout, Boxing
Boxing News

WATCH | Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury's live reactions to Daniel Dubois knocking out Anthony Joshua

Chris Taylor - September 21, 2024

Conor McGregor and Tyson Fury had very different reactions to Daniel Dubois knocking out Anthony Joshua.

Daniel Dubois, KO, Anthony Joshua, Knockout, Boxing
Boxing News

Daniel Dubois KO's Anthony Joshua (Video)

Chris Taylor - September 21, 2024

Daniel Dubois successfully defended his IBF heavyweight title with a brutal fifth-round knockout over former champ Anthony Joshua.

Matt Brown
UFC

UFC legend Matt Brown officiates groin-kicking fight at Fight Circus event: "So much for Power Slap!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024

UFC veteran Matt Brown dove into an unorthodox post-MMA career venture at a recent Fight Circus event; officiating a groin-kicking competition.

Bryce Mitchell, Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

Bryce Mitchell shows interest in fighting Movsar Evloev after Aljamain Sterling's injury: "I'm the dude!"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is ready to step up and face Movsar Evloev.