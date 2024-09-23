WATCH | UFC star Colby Covington chokes rapper Lil Pump out cold
He may not have a fight lined up, but Colby Covington is certainly keeping himself busy outside of the Octagon.
As we know, Colby Covington is one of the most polarizing figures in mixed martial arts. For over half a decade now, he has been using a ‘heel’ persona in the sport as a tactic for trying to get big fights. For the most part, it’s worked, even though he hasn’t quite been able to claim the undisputed world title.
In addition to his prowess in the cage, he also knows how to market himself outside of it. From being close friends with Donald Trump to living a life of luxury on social media, Covington appears to be doing pretty well despite his notable inactivity.
Recently, though, he did compete – in some kind of strange session with long-time friend Lil Pump.
Covington taps rapper
In the clip, ‘Chaos’ appears to keep choking despite Lil Pump tapping. While this could all be part of an elaborate skit based on their many years as friends, fans in the comments weren’t too pleased.
“That’s assault.”
“Colby an L for that ngl. Bro tapped multiple times.”
“He tapped multiple times. Colby should be demoted on his jiu jitsu belt and should never be allowed to fight again. This isn’t ok especially for a bum.”
“Crazy to keep choking after the tap.”
“He tapped out like seven times, even looked at the people around for help. Colby 100% knew and still went for the choke, no matter what. SUE THE MAN!”
When do you believe we will next see Colby Covington competing for the UFC? What do you make of this new footage that’s been released? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
