WATCH | UFC star Colby Covington chokes rapper Lil Pump out cold

By Harry Kettle - September 23, 2024

He may not have a fight lined up, but Colby Covington is certainly keeping himself busy outside of the Octagon.

Colby Covington

As we know, Colby Covington is one of the most polarizing figures in mixed martial arts. For over half a decade now, he has been using a ‘heel’ persona in the sport as a tactic for trying to get big fights. For the most part, it’s worked, even though he hasn’t quite been able to claim the undisputed world title.

In addition to his prowess in the cage, he also knows how to market himself outside of it. From being close friends with Donald Trump to living a life of luxury on social media, Covington appears to be doing pretty well despite his notable inactivity.

RELATED: VIDEO | Colby Covington appears just fine sitting court side with Lil Pump

Recently, though, he did compete – in some kind of strange session with long-time friend Lil Pump.

Covington taps rapper

In the clip, ‘Chaos’ appears to keep choking despite Lil Pump tapping. While this could all be part of an elaborate skit based on their many years as friends, fans in the comments weren’t too pleased.

“That’s assault.”

“Colby an L for that ngl. Bro tapped multiple times.”

“He tapped multiple times. Colby should be demoted on his jiu jitsu belt and should never be allowed to fight again. This isn’t ok especially for a bum.”

“Crazy to keep choking after the tap.”

“He tapped out like seven times, even looked at the people around for help. Colby 100% knew and still went for the choke, no matter what. SUE THE MAN!”

When do you believe we will next see Colby Covington competing for the UFC? What do you make of this new footage that’s been released? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Colby Covington UFC

Related

Dana White

Teddy Atlas welcomes Dana White entering boxing world: "Come on in, we need you"

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024
Joe Rogan UFC
Jon Anik

Jon Anik recalls Joe Rogan's initial reaction to UFC 306 inside the Las Vegas Sphere

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik has recalled how his broadcast colleague Joe Rogan reaction to the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley
Sean O'Malley

TJ Dillashaw praises Merab Dvalishvili for making Sean O’Malley look "weak" at UFC 306

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

TJ Dillashaw believes Merab Dvalisvili made Sean O’Malley look weak in their UFC 306 title fight.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor addresses UFC future following Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira 2 booking

Fernando Quiles - September 22, 2024

Conor McGregor hasn’t dipped a single toe inside the Octagon since June 2021, but he insists the comeback will happen.

Matt Brown
UFC

UFC legend Matt Brown officiates groin-kicking fight at Fight Circus event: "So much for Power Slap!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024

UFC veteran Matt Brown dove into an unorthodox post-MMA career venture at a recent Fight Circus event; officiating a groin-kicking competition.

Bryce Mitchell, Movsar Evloev

Bryce Mitchell shows interest in fighting Movsar Evloev after Aljamain Sterling's injury: "I'm the dude!"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2024
Max Holloway, UFC 300
UFC

Max Holloway speaks out against gun violence after recent shootings: "Put the guns down boys"

Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway wants to see an end to gun violence.

Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling
Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling shares details of altercation with "Assh***" Sean O'Malley fans ahead of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling nearly got into a brawl with a group of Sean O’Malley’s fans during UFC 306 fight week.

Henry Cejudo, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo blasts "World's biggest cuck" Sean O'Malley after dismissing his Olympic accolades

Curtis Calhoun - September 20, 2024

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has a pointed message for Sean O’Malley after the latter downplayed his career accolades.

Sean O’Malley UFC 306
Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley warned by former UFC champion about facing top 5 bantamweight: "I think he pieces Sean up"

Fernando Quiles - September 20, 2024

One former UFC bantamweight champion has warned Sean O’Malley to stay clear from a certain 135-pound contender.