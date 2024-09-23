WATCH | UFC star Colby Covington chokes rapper Lil Pump out cold

He may not have a fight lined up, but Colby Covington is certainly keeping himself busy outside of the Octagon.

As we know, Colby Covington is one of the most polarizing figures in mixed martial arts. For over half a decade now, he has been using a ‘heel’ persona in the sport as a tactic for trying to get big fights. For the most part, it’s worked, even though he hasn’t quite been able to claim the undisputed world title.

In addition to his prowess in the cage, he also knows how to market himself outside of it. From being close friends with Donald Trump to living a life of luxury on social media, Covington appears to be doing pretty well despite his notable inactivity.

RELATED: VIDEO | Colby Covington appears just fine sitting court side with Lil Pump

Recently, though, he did compete – in some kind of strange session with long-time friend Lil Pump.