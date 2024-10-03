Bellator Paris card on November 16th canceled, Patchy Mix vs. Leandro Higo postponed

By Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2024

Next month’s Bellator Paris card headlined by Patchy Mix vs. Leandro Higo has been canceled.

Patchy Mix

‘No Love’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a split-decision victory over Magomed Magomedov in May. That victory was Patchy Mix’s first defense of his Bellator bantamweight title and moved him to 20-1 as a professional. Following the victory, the champion was booked opposite Leandro Higo for next month in France.

For his part, the Brazilian is riding a two-fight winning streak last defeating James Gallagher in March. That victory earned Leandro Higo a title shot, his second crack at Bellator gold. In the co-main event of Patchy Mix’s return, Baissangour Chamsoudinov was slated to face Oliver Enkamp. ‘Baki’ shot to stardom with an upset win over Cedric Doumbe in March.

Sadly, Bellator Paris will no longer be happening. Earlier today, the company announced the card was off, and all the fighters will be postponed to another event. No reason was given for the event’s cancelation, but the promoter noted that previously purchased tickets would be refunded.

RELATED: PFL CEO CONFIRMS JAKE PAUL’S MMA DEBUT SLATED FOR 2025 FOLLOWING MIKE TYSON FIGHT: “IT’LL BE A SPECTACLE”

Bellator Paris canceled, Patchy Mix vs. Leandro Higo postponed

However, fans will also receive a buy one, get one ticket opportunity for PFL Europe Championships in France in December. As of now, none of the fighters slated to compete on Bellator Paris have commented on the event’s cancelation. Furthermore, the only Bellator event left for 2024 is set to go down in December at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

While Bellator’s schedule is almost clear for 2024, the PFL does have other big events in the works. Later this month in Saudi Arabia, the company will hold its biggest card of the year. In the main event is former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who will face Renan Ferreira.

Meanwhile, the co-main event is a clash between Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco. While the card features other bouts including Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2, it’s possible the PFL could find a way to put Patchy Mix and Leandro Higo on there.

What do you make of this Bellator fight news? Do you want to see Patchy Mix vs. Leandro Higo re-booked?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Bellator Patchy Mix

