UFC CEO Dana White expresses interest in Dustin Poirier’s four-man BMF tournament

UFC CEO Dana White appears to be on board with the idea of a BMF tournament.

Dustin Poirier recently appeared on SiriusXM’s “MMA Today” and suggested the tourney. He threw his name in the hat along with Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Dan Hooker.

“Now that excites me. Because that kind of stuff is for the dogs. That’s like old Pride days or Grand Prix,” Poirier said. “That’s a real ‘BMF.’ If you can fight a tournament in one night, multiple opponents, that’s the definition of ‘BMF.’ That would be it. If they put that together and it was a one-night tournament, that would be it.”

Nate Diaz chimed in, saying Poirier and Gaethje have no business being in a BMF tournament.

“@DanaWhite Dan [Hooker] and Max [Holloway] are eligible for my belt.” Nate Diaz wrote on his Instagram story, responding to Dustin Poirier’s recent comments. “But get those other [two] nerds out of there they don’t fit the description.”

Whether or not Dana White likes the fighters Poirier mentioned, or if he just likes the tournament itself remains to be seen.

