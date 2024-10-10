UFC CEO Dana White expresses interest in Dustin Poirier’s four-man BMF tournament

By Fernando Quiles - October 10, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White appears to be on board with the idea of a BMF tournament.

BMF Championship

Dustin Poirier recently appeared on SiriusXM’s “MMA Today” and suggested the tourney. He threw his name in the hat along with Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and Dan Hooker.

“Now that excites me. Because that kind of stuff is for the dogs. That’s like old Pride days or Grand Prix,” Poirier said. “That’s a real ‘BMF.’ If you can fight a tournament in one night, multiple opponents, that’s the definition of ‘BMF.’ That would be it. If they put that together and it was a one-night tournament, that would be it.”

Nate Diaz chimed in, saying Poirier and Gaethje have no business being in a BMF tournament.

“@DanaWhite Dan [Hooker] and Max [Holloway] are eligible for my belt.” Nate Diaz wrote on his Instagram story, responding to Dustin Poirier’s recent comments. “But get those other [two] nerds out of there they don’t fit the description.”

Whether or not Dana White likes the fighters Poirier mentioned, or if he just likes the tournament itself remains to be seen.

Dana White Intrigued by BMF Tournament Idea

Dana White spoke to media members following an edition of his Contender Series. Dustin Poirier’s idea for a BMF tournament was mentioned, and it caught White’s attention.

“Sounds fun. Never thought about it, but yeah, I love it.”

The BMF championship was supposed to be a one-time deal. Jorge Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz back in late 2019 to capture the symbolic title. Since that time, we’ve seen Justin Gaethje, and more recently Max Holloway become BMF champions.

White has said that he changed his mind on the BMF title because of fan demand. He also says the fighters like it too, which is evident by Poirier’s suggestion.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

