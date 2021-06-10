Photo | Vitor Belfort’s son Davi accepts offer from Nick Saban to play football at Alabama

Vitor Belfort‘s son Davi Belfort has accepted an offer from Nick Saban to play football at the University of Alabama.

The youngster has yet to even play a single snap at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida – but that hasn’t stopped Saban, head coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007, from taking a keen interest in him and what he’s able to do on the field.

During a recent interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Davi Belfort had the following to say regarding Saban’s decision.

Wow after a great conversation with Coach Saban I am beyond blessed and grateful to have received a scholarship to the University of Alabama! Most importantly thank you to God, my family, @chrisflores0321 my coaches, and teammates. @Joanapradob @vitorbelfort pic.twitter.com/WbZVY9cLBO — Davi Belfort (@DaviBelfort) June 8, 2021

“It was definitely a surreal moment,” Davi said. “It was an honor talking to one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football. It was such an honor. It was amazing.”

“They saw me throw in the morning part [of the camp] and then after the morning part was when they decided to offer me,” he explained. “He called me in his office and we had a great conversation. He said he normally doesn’t offer kids that early. He’s really excited to see me grow and develop on the high-school stage. He said he’s definitely going to be watching me.

“[The offer] definitely doesn’t put any pressure on me. Some people think it does, but I don’t see any pressure to it,” he added. “I’m just really happy. If anything, it takes pressure off of me. I’m not worried about if it takes pressure off of me or not. I’m just worried about my fall season. I can’t wait to keep on getting better. As soon as I get home, I’m going to get back to what got me to this point, and I still have a lot to improve in my game.”

