Boxing News Jake Paul Logan Paul Nate Diaz Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort calls to face Logan Paul on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: “I promise I won’t hurt you”

By Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort wants to return to the boxing ring soon.

‘The Phenom’ has been out of the ring since his clash with Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza at Gamebred Boxing 4 earlier this month. The bout was a rematch of sorts, as the two had previously fought in MMA under the UFC banner. In May 2016, Souza defeated the former champion by first-round stoppage.

Nearly seven years later, Belfort got his revenge in the boxing ring by unanimous decision. The Brazilian looked good in the contest, scoring multiple knockdowns en route to the lopsided victory. Following the win, Belfort called to face Anthony Pettis next. ‘Showtime’ defeated Roy Jones Jr. in the main event of the card, in a fight the Brazilian was hoping to get.

However, it appears that Vitor Belfort is shifting his focus a little bit. In an Instagram Story, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion called to face Logan Paul next. ‘The Maverick’ has been out of the ring since his exhibition no contest against Floyd Mayweather in June 2021. However, he’s shown interest in returning to the ring over the last few months.

Furthermore, the Brazilian wants the bout to take place on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, which goes down in August. Belfort opined that the winner of the two high-profile matchups could fight next, while also adding that he doesn’t plan on hurting the YouTuber too badly.

Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort calls out Logan Paul for a boxing match

“Dana White, tell your boy to man up and fight me.” Vitor Belfort wrote in the since-deleted Instagram post. Let’s do your brother Jake vs. Nate Diaz’s co-main event. The winner fights the winner of our fight. Go get ready and fight me. I promise I won’t hurt you.” (h/t AgFight)

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Vitor Belfort vs. Logan Paul? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Jake Paul, Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva expresses interest in fighting the winner of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023
Darren Till, UFC 282, UFC
Darren Till

Former super middleweight champion Rocky Fielding responds to callout from former UFC title challenger Darren Till

Harry Kettle - April 17, 2023

Former super middleweight boxing champion Rocky Fielding has responded to a recent call-out from fellow Liverpudlian Darren Till. Ever since leaving the UFC, Darren Till has made it clear that he’d be interested in a […]

Nate Diaz, Dana White, UFC
Jake Paul

Dana White reacts to newly announced Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match: "I don't want to sh*t on other people's fights"

Chris Taylor - April 15, 2023

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on the newly announced Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match. Earlier this week it was announced that Diaz and Paul will square off on August 5 […]

Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Michael Bisping critical of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “He’s not a boxer, he’s almost 40 years old”

Harry Kettle - April 15, 2023

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has criticized the matchmaking of Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in a boxing match. Earlier this week, it was announced that Jake Paul will take on Nate Diaz in a pro […]

Tommy Fury, Jake Paul, Boxing, Pro boxers
Jake Paul

Jake Paul says he's "fueled with vengeance" to beat Tommy Fury in a potential rematch after Nate Diaz fight: "That was the worst version of me possible"

Cole Shelton - April 14, 2023

Jake Paul hopes to secure a rematch with Tommy Fury after he beats Nate Diaz. Back in February, Paul and Fury finally settled their differences in a highly-anticipated fight which the Brit won by split […]

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz

Jake Paul opens as sizeable betting favorite in boxing match against Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - April 13, 2023
Daniel Cormier, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier warns Nate Diaz that he’s in for a “very tough fight” against Jake Paul

Susan Cox - April 13, 2023

Daniel Cormier is warning Nate Diaz that he’s in for a ‘very tough fight’ against Jake Paul. The announcement came yesterday, April 12th, that a boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz had been […]

Jake-Paul-Nate-Diaz
Jake Paul

Pro fighters react to Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul fight announcement: “Holy f**k boys I’m hyped”

Harry Kettle - April 13, 2023

A whole host of fighters have reacted to the news that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will collide in a boxing match this summer. On Wednesday, it was announced that Jake Paul and Nate Diaz […]

Deontay Wilder
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder believes he is the most powerful boxer ever, ahead of Mike Tyson: "That is not even an argument no more, come on"

Cole Shelton - April 12, 2023

Deontay Wilder thinks he is the most powerful puncher in boxing history. Wilder has been known for his vicious one-punch KO power, which helped him win the heavyweight title as he has knocked out every […]

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz says he's the "Super Hero" of the fight game, plans to get his "UFC belts" after beating up Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - April 12, 2023

Nate Diaz has opened up on his decision to box Jake Paul. On Wednesday it was revealed Diaz is set to headline a DAZN boxing pay-per-view against Paul. It’s a fight that both men have […]