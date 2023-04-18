Vitor Belfort calls to face Logan Paul on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: “I promise I won’t hurt you”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort wants to return to the boxing ring soon.

‘The Phenom’ has been out of the ring since his clash with Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza at Gamebred Boxing 4 earlier this month. The bout was a rematch of sorts, as the two had previously fought in MMA under the UFC banner. In May 2016, Souza defeated the former champion by first-round stoppage.

Nearly seven years later, Belfort got his revenge in the boxing ring by unanimous decision. The Brazilian looked good in the contest, scoring multiple knockdowns en route to the lopsided victory. Following the win, Belfort called to face Anthony Pettis next. ‘Showtime’ defeated Roy Jones Jr. in the main event of the card, in a fight the Brazilian was hoping to get.

However, it appears that Vitor Belfort is shifting his focus a little bit. In an Instagram Story, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion called to face Logan Paul next. ‘The Maverick’ has been out of the ring since his exhibition no contest against Floyd Mayweather in June 2021. However, he’s shown interest in returning to the ring over the last few months.

Furthermore, the Brazilian wants the bout to take place on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, which goes down in August. Belfort opined that the winner of the two high-profile matchups could fight next, while also adding that he doesn’t plan on hurting the YouTuber too badly.