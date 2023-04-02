Gamebred Boxing 4 Results: Vitor Belfort defeats Jacare Souza (Highlights)

Tonight’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event is co-headlined by a heavyweight fight between Vitor Belfort and Jacare Souza.

Belfort (26-14 MMA, 1-0 Boxing) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating boxing legend Evander Holyfield via first-round TKO in an exhibition bout in 2021. ‘The Phenom’ will be looking to avenge his previous loss to ‘Jacare’ which occurred via TKO at UFC 198 in May of 2016.

Meanwhile, Jacare Souza will be making his professional boxing debut at tonight’s event in Milwaukee. The former Strikeforce champion enters the contest looking to snap a four-fight losing skid, his most recent being a submission defeat to Andre Muniz in May of 2021.

Tonight’s Gamebred Boxing 4 co-main event begins and there is a bit of a feeling out process. No punches thrown in the opening 30 seconds. Jacare finally gets things started with a right hand. Belfort circles and then lands a left to the body followed by a right upstairs. ‘The Phenom’ with a big left hook and then another. The former UFC fighters trade shots in the pocket. Vitor Belfort closes out the opening round with a left hand.

Round two begins and the fighters quickly tie up in the clinch. Jacare Souza with a right hand on the exit. Belfort answers with a left hand and then another. ‘The Phenom’ is working the body of Souza now. ‘Jacare’ appears to be slowing down. More big shots from Vitor Belfort to close out the round.

Round three begins and Belfort lands a left hand drops Jacare. Souza gets up before the count and they continue on. Vitor Belfort lands another big left that hurts Jacare again. They tie back up and Belfort is looking to get the finish. Big punches from ‘The Phenom’. Souza ties up again. Belfort continues to pressure. He lands an overhand left and Jacare goes down again. Souza beats the count and Belfort tees off again. Souza trying to keep a tie-up. The bell sounds to end round three.

Round four begins and Souza lands a right hand and the clinches up. He lands another right on the separation. Another right from ‘Jacare’. Belfort lands a right hand. He follows that up with a left. A short right from Souza in the clinch. Vitor Belfort goes to the body with a hook. Ronaldo Souza lands a pair of punches and is starting to find his groove. A left hand from Souza. Belfort fires back with a left of his own. Jacare with a good combination to close out the round.

Rounds five and six were both competitive and saw both men land big shots. There were no knockdowns during the final stretch and the bout went to the judges’ scorecards for a decision.

Official Gamebred Boxing 4 Result: Vitor Belfort def. Jacare Souza by unanimous decision (58-54, 58-54, 57-55)

