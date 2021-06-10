Video | Jamahal Hill and Paul Craig get into heated confrontation ahead of UFC 263

UFC light heavyweight contenders Jamahal Hill and Paul Craig got into a heated confrontation ahead of their fight at this weekend’s UFC 263.

Craig is the No. 14 ranked light heavyweight in the UFC and Hill is ranked No. 15, so this is an important fight at 205lbs. The fight kicks off the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 263 card, but ahead of this weekend’s fight, the two rivals got into a heated confrontation at the UFC fighter hotel. Check out what Hill and Craig did when they ran into each other.

Jamahal Hill and Paul Craig are ‘bout that life…#UFC263 can’t come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/mTkEsLlctY — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) June 10, 2021

The Hill vs. Craig fight was originally supposed to happen back in March, but Hill got COVID-19 and the fight was postponed. Now that he’s healthy again, the fight was rescheduled for UFC 263, and it should be one of the better fighters on the card. Hill and Craig are both action fighters who have been hot as of late, and this should be a fun one.

Hill is coming off of a knockout win over Ovince Saint Preux in his last fight, while Craig finished Shogun Rua with strikes the last time we saw him. In general, this appears to be a striker vs. grappler matchup between one of the better strikers in the division in Hill and one of the top grapplers in Craig. Should the fight stay standing, Hill should have a big advantage, though if the fight hits the floor, Paul certainly has the chance to get the submission. It’s an important fight at 205lbs and the winner of this fight will likely be in line to fight someone ranked in the top-10 depending on how the fight goes this Saturday.

