Michael Bisping shares his thoughts on last weekend’s Vitor Belfort vs. Jacare Souza boxing match: “He looked like a soggy teabag that’d been used about 50 times”

Michael Bisping is sharing his thoughts on last weekend’s Vitor Belfort vs Jacare Souza boxing match.

Gamebred Boxing 4 took place on Saturday, April 1st at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The result was Belfort defeating Souza via unanimous decision.

Speaking on his ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, Bisping gave the following recap of the match:

“As we know, ‘Jacare’ – jiu-jitsu legend. Had some good wins, and one of those wins in the UFC was off a purely, massively deflated, post-TRT era Vitor Belfort. Vitor Belfort, towards the end of his career he had a body like a wet teabag, you know what I mean? Long gone were the superman muscles, you know the head kicks from hell that caused me to lose an eye. No, he looked like a soggy teabag that’d been used about 50 times.”

‘The Count’ (30-9 MMA) has a history with Vitor Belfort (26-14 MMA), as they met in the Octagon way back in January of 2013 where it was ‘The Phenom’ who was awarded the victory via TKO. Bisping was left with a detached retina.

Belfort and Souza (26-10 MMA) also have a history in the UFC as they fought each other in May of 2016 at UFC 168 where it was Souza who came out the victor via TKO.

Continuing, Michael Bisping shared (h/t MMANews):

“Anyway, so ‘Jacare’ beats him. This was a rematch in the boxing ring, and – listen, it’s always gonna favor Vitor, let’s be honest. He looks like he’s clearly been back on the juice ‘cause he’s pumped back up a little bit. And coming into this one, 46 years old. Hey, fair play you know, listen, credit where credit’s due. He’s always had good hands and he looked good on Saturday night. Of course, as the fight was going on he was starting to fade. He obviously ate a lot of shots from ‘Jacare’. ‘Jacare’ looked like he’s been on a special diet as well, ‘cause he looked monstrous. Even at 43 years old, and of course as I said ‘Jacare’ primarily known for the grappling. Although generally he always had heavy hands. But he did well, he showed up and made it a very competitive fight. Of course, towards the end there was a lot of clinching back and forth, but hey, listen. The man is a grappler. But Vitor had the faster hands. It was very timid to start, took a little bit to get into the fight because I guess they both have respect for one another. And let’s be honest, Vitor’s a bit of a coward. But, you know, Vitor got the job done and rightly so. He landed more shots, he was the better boxer. He deserved to get the victory regardless of how I feel about the guy.”

Do you agree with Bispings’ analogy of the Belfort vs Souza boxing match? Were you watching?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!