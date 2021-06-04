Vitor Belfort Triller boxing match in the works vs. Tarzann

Vitor Belfort is finally getting back in action… it just won’t be MMA. Instead, “The Phenom” joins in on the boxing circus.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported on Thursday that Belfort is in the process of making a boxing match happen in Triller on June 19. In typical Triller fashion, Belfort is lined up to face YouTube star Mike Holston, better known as “Tarzann.”

There is a signed deal in place for @vitorbelfort vs. @therealtarzann to take place on the June 19 Triller card, per @RyanKavanaugh. 12-ounce gloves, eight two-minute rounds. Pro bout, pending Florida commission approval likely tomorrow. Belfort is 1-0 as a boxer (2006). — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 4, 2021

“There is a signed deal in place for @vitorbelfort vs. @therealtarzann to take place on the June 19 Triller card, per @RyanKavanaugh,” Helwani’s tweet read.

“12-ounce gloves, eight two-minute rounds. Pro bout, pending Florida commission approval likely tomorrow. Belfort is 1-0 as a boxer (2006).”

Helwani also went on to confirm that Belfort is no longer with ONE Championship. The now-44-year-old former UFC champion signed with the Singapore-based promotion in March 2019.

However, Belfort never stepped foot inside of the ONE cage despite rumblings of a bout against Alain Ngalani. The Brazilian’s second stint with the UFC lasted from 2009 to 2018 and concluded following a brutal knockout vs. Lyoto Machida. His last win came via unanimous decision against Nate Marquardt in June 2017.

Belfort and his seemingly next opponent in Holston have already met. The animal-focused YouTuber posted a video to Instagram around the same time the news came out. He and the 41-fight MMA veteran are seen having a brief altercation that since has brought the community to question its authenticity.

“Absolutely nobody….. Me: ……hold my beer🍺 …..I figured I test the waters today ….. Not gonna lie ….. Shits pretty deep 😂” Holston’s posted.

Vitor Belfort has been wanting to get in on the boxing festivities ever since Jake Paul started ramping up his trash talk. Well, he’s getting his wish – it’s just in the form of a different YouTuber. Belfort’s last knockout came in 2015.