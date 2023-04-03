Vitor Belfort calls out Anthony Pettis after losing Roy Jones Jr. fight to ‘Showtime’: “It was supposed to be legendary guys”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort seemingly wants to continue boxing.

‘The Phenom’ returned to the boxing ring over the weekend at Gamebred Boxing 4. In the co-main event, the Brazilian faced Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza. The bout was a rematch of sorts, as the latter defeated Belfort by first-round TKO back at UFC 198 in May 2016.

In their outing in the boxing ring, the former UFC champion dominated. Belfort scored two knockdowns over Souza to propel himself to a lopsided unanimous decision win. While that victory likely felt good for the MMA legend, it wasn’t what he wanted.

In the post-fight press conference for Gamebred Boxing 4, Vitor Belfort discussed what could be next. There, the former UFC titleholder called out Anthony Pettis. ‘Showtime’ defeated former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in the main event by majority decision.

In the presser, Belfort revealed he, and not Pettis, was originally supposed to face Jones Jr. While he hoped to face the boxing legend with the win, the Brazilian is willing to settle for a fight with the former UFC lightweight champion.

Vitor Belfort calls out Anthony Pettis after Gamebred Boxing 4

“I wanted to do six [rounds] because every time I win so quickly it’s hard to get an opponent.” Vitor Belfort stated at the Gamebred Boxing 4 post-fight press conference. “I was supposed to fight Roy Jones Jr. in this main event. Not [Anthony] Pettis, it was supposed to be legendary guys. You know, but they put Pettis.”

He continued, “I have an offer for Gamebred, let’s come to Florida. I was hoping that Roy would win, but Pettis won. Let’s make this fight in Florida, me and Pettis. There is no excuse. So, if not, bring Jake Paul. He’s coming off a loss, I’ll take him. I’ll take Jake Paul and be his dad, I’ll teach him a lesson.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Vitor Belfort vs. Anthony Pettis? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!